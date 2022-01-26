NASCAR Makes History With Mid-Caution Entertainment at the Clash

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will make NASCAR history during cautions. The sanctioning body has announced that DJ Skee will be the in-house DJ for the exhibition race and will perform during the caution breaks.

NASCAR announced the news on January 26 with a press release and revealed that DJ Skee will keep the crowd entertaining during lulls in the on-track action. He will join a stacked list of special guests that also includes LA Galaxy and US Men’s National Team star Cobi Jones and Monica Palumbo as the in-stadium announcers. Former MTV host Riki Rachtman will serve as the host of NASCAR’s Fan Fest at the Coliseum.

“We’ve said from the beginning that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is a first-of-its-kind event, and having DJ Skee spinning during the caution breaks adds to the fresh, unique nature of this event,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation, in a statement. “DJ Skee is a world-class talent who is going to create a fun and entertaining experience for everyone as our drivers prepare to take the green flag once more.”

DJ Skee is the latest special guest to join the Busch Light Clash lineup, but he won’t be the last. NASCAR has other additions to reveal in the week leading up to the exhibition race.

DJ Skee Has Made a Major Impact on the Music Industry

The special addition to the Busch Light Clash has made a significant impact on the music industry during his career. He has used his TV and radio platforms to introduce listeners to Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and many other artists.

Along with exposing audiences to top artists, DJ Skee has produced music for Snoop Dogg and others. He also worked on video game projects such as “Halo 4” and the “Ghost Recon” series.

DJ SKee’s impact is more than just his work in the music industry. He has partnered with major companies in T-Mobile, Nike, Google, and Daimler-Chrysler among others while playing a key role in marketing campaigns.

The Busch Light Clash Features Multiple Musical Performances

It’s going to be a good day. Can’t wait for the @icecube performance at the race break during the #BuschLightClash. 🎟: https://t.co/7bpRDf9Gsk pic.twitter.com/QOL2Iyo8qd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 16, 2022

The debut of the Gen 7 stock cars will be the main draw for the Southern California race, but NASCAR will also provide a multitude of special attractions for those in attendance. The list also includes musical performances by both Pitbull and Ice Cube.

The first guest to join the Busch Light Clash lineup, Pitbull will play a pivotal role in the weekend’s events. He will perform a 45-minute concert between the qualifying races and the main event.

“Pitbull transcends cultures and generations with his positive, upbeat performances and his humanitarian work away from the stage and studio,” said Patrick Rogers, NASCAR vice president of marketing services, in a press release on December 8. “We’re excited that he’s providing his star power to this historic day for our sport.”

Ice Cube will also perform for the fans, albeit in a very different role. He will become the first person to put on a “halftime show” during the stage break of the 150-lap main event. He will set up the drivers for the final dash to the checkered flag as they fight for bragging rights from the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum.

