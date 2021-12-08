NASCAR Announces Entertainment for Busch Light Clash

NASCAR and Coca-Cola are bringing in a big name to help kick off the first-ever Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Pitbull will take the stage and perform ahead of the exhibition event.

NASCAR and Coca-Cola issued a press release announcing the news on Wednesday, December 8. They announced that Pitbull will perform a 45-minute concert on Sunday, February 6, prior to the main event featuring 23 drivers in their Next Gen stock cars.

“Pitbull transcends cultures and generations with his positive, upbeat performances and his humanitarian work away from the stage and studio,” said Patrick Rogers, NASCAR vice president of marketing services, in a press release. “We’re excited that he’s providing his star power to this historic day for our sport.”

Pitbull is a Grammy-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. He has secured countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion during his career as an entertainer and performer. He has also spent his life trying to make a positive impact in the world, including establishing SLAM tuition-free public charter schools.

Tickets for both days are on sale now at the Busch Light Clash hub on NASCAR’s website. Access to the NASCAR Fan Fest, offering interactive opportunities for fans of all ages, is included with all ticket purchases.

Pitbull Has Set the Stage for Other High-Profile Events

A partner of Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing, Pitbull has previously set the stage for other high-profile NASCAR races. For example, he joined forces with Blake Shelton on March 8, 2020, for a pre-race performance at the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Additionally, Pitbull also took part in the pre-race festivities for the 63rd Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021. He showed up to support Trackhouse Racing and also serve as the grand marshall. Pitbull yelled the most famous words in motorsports and told the drivers to start their engines.

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will continue Pitbull’s relationship with NASCAR. He will use the opportunity to entertain the fans while simultaneously kicking off a new era in stock car racing.

“This is history in the making to be part of this special Los Angeles Coliseum NASCAR event,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) in a statement. “It’s an honor to integrate culture, music, and NASCAR racing as the universal language to unite new audiences around the world.”

The Busch Light Clash Will Feature 2 Days of Action

Pitbull will set the stage for the main event, which will cap off two days of action in Los Angeles. NASCAR is using the Busch Light Clash to put the Next Gen stock cars on full display while providing more opportunities for the drivers to adjust to the changes.

The first day of the Busch Light Clash weekend, February 5, will feature practice sessions on the custom-built quarter-mile track. The drivers will then take part in single-lap qualifying sessions to determine the starting order for February 6.

The Sunday schedule will start with four separate heat races featuring 10 drivers each. The top four from each heat race will move on to the main event while the other six will prepare for the two Last Chance Qualifying races. Three drivers from each LCQ will move on to the main event while the final spot will go to the driver who finished the highest in the 2021 points standings who does not transfer through one of the previous races.

READ NEXT: Richard Petty Motorsports & GMS Racing Unveil Rebranded Team