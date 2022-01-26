Ross Chastain Reunites With Another Primary Partner

The driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro will reunite with a key partner during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Ross Chastain will continue his relationship with Moose Fraternity, an organization dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life.

The Cup Series team announced the news on Wednesday, January 26, with a press release. Trackhouse Racing confirmed that Moose Fraternity will return to Chastain as he takes on his second full-time season. The organization will first debut at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24 before returning at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5, Richmond Raceway on August 14, and Martinsville Speedway on October 30.

Along with serving as the primary partner for multiple races, Moose Fraternity will also remain an associate during the 2022 season. The Moose logos will appear on the No. 1 Chevrolet in every race on the schedule.

“I really enjoyed getting to know the team from the Moose Fraternity over the last few years and am honored to be a member of the Moose,” Chastain said in a statement. “It’s great to welcome them to Trackhouse Racing and the No. 1 team in the Cup Series. Their members do a lot of good work in communities across the country, and with everything going on I can’t think of a better time to help promote what the Moose do and who they are. We are going to have a lot of race fans in 2022 with the Moose support.”

Chastain Has Competed in Multiple Races With Moose Schemes

The relationship with Moose Fraternity has covered multiple series and teams. This run includes three Xfinity Series races during the 2020 season when Chastain drove full-time for Kaulig Racing. He did not take the brand to Victory Lane, but he posted a third-place finish at Dover International Speedway on August 22 and a runner-up at the same track the following day.

Chastain also worked with Moose Fraternity during the 2020 Cup Series season when he ran a part-time schedule. He worked with the organization during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and finished 16th overall.

While Chastain moved over to Chip Ganassi Racing and the No. 42 Chevrolet for the 2021 season, he continued to work with Moose Fraternity. He ran with the organization as his primary partner at four tracks and posted one top-10 finish at Richmond Raceway.

Moose Fraternity Follows Another Partner to Trackhouse Racing

We’re excited to announce our continued support of @NASCAR driver @RossChastain by partnering with @TeamTrackhouse for the 2022 season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/5WR7oTCqx2 — AdventHealth (@AdventHealth) January 11, 2022

The 2022 Cup Series season will feature another significant change for Chastain. He will drive for his third team in three years after agreeing to a contract with Trackhouse Racing, and he will take over the No. 1 that Kurt Busch used for three seasons at Chip Ganassi Racing.

While the stock car, number, and team will all be different, there will be multiple factors that remain the same. Chastain will continue to work with multiple partners and continue relationships lasting several seasons. Moose Fraternity is the latest to join the fold.

Trackhouse Racing announced on January 11 that AdventHealth had made the move with Chastain. The health care system with 50 hospitals in nearly a dozen states will join Chastain for six races in 2022, starting with the Daytona 500 on February 20. The list also includes trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, Kansas Speedway on May 15, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, and Road America on July 3.

