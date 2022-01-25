JTG Daugherty Shows Off Bright Busch Light Clash Scheme

The No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Camaro will stand out from the crowd during the NASCAR trip to Los Angeles. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will showcase a bright yellow Food 4 Less/Slim Jim scheme during the Busch Light Clash Cup Series exhibition race on February 6.

The NASCAR Cup Series team announced the news on Tuesday, January 25, with a press release. JTG Daugherty also showed off the bright yellow scheme featuring Food 4 Less graphics on the hood and Slim Jim graphics on the doors and the rear. The choice to highlight the grocery store chain during the trip to the LA Memorial Coliseum is fitting considering that Food 4 Less has its roots in Southern California.

“This year we have different Kroger banners on our Camaro depending on the market we are in, and for the race at the Coliseum it’s Food 4 Less,” Stenhouse said in a statement. “The Los Angeles-based grocer is committed to providing fresh affordable groceries throughout Southern California, and we’re looking forward to putting on a good show for them. We’re also proud to have Slim Jim on board for this race.”

The Busch Light Clash will feature two days of action on the short track inside of the LA Memorial Coliseum. The drivers will take on practice and single-car qualifying on Saturday, February 5. They will return to the short track on February 6 for four qualifying heat races, two last-chance qualifying races, and the 23-car main event.

Food 4 Less Previously Joined Another JTG Daugherty Racing Driver

The 2022 season will not mark the first time that Food 4 Less has been a key partner of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. The grocery store chain has previously supported other members of the team.

One particular example is AJ Allmendinger, who now drives for Kaulig Racing. He made multiple starts during the 2015 season with Food 4 Less on the JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet SS, including the trip to Fontana. The Dinger finished 34th in the No. 47 Scott Products/Food 4 Less/Kingsford/Bush’s Chevrolet during the first trip to Southern California. He also worked with the grocery store chain at Chicagoland Speedway later in the season.

Allmendinger joined forces with Food 4 Less once again during the 2016 season. He represented the brand for the return to Fontana, and he qualified 11th overall in the No. 47. Allmendinger then posted the first of his nine top-10s with an eighth-place run while Jimmie Johnson reached Victory Lane

The No. 47 Will Have Multiple New Schemes for 2022

Stenhouse will continue to showcase Kroger as a primary partner, but he will also debut multiple new additions while serving as the only JTG Daugherty Racing driver for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

One new partner, SweetLeaf Sweetener Brand, will join the No. 47 team starting with the March 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. SweetLeaf should join Stenhouse for other races in 2022, but the team has not provided the set number of dates.

Additionally, Stenhouse will drive the No. 47 Irish Spring Body Wash Chevrolet for two races in 2022. He will first display the blue and green scheme during the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20. The brand will then return for the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17.

