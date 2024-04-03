Stewart Haas Racing Charters For Sale? Four Teams That Should Buy

There is a strong belief within the NASCAR industry that Stewart Haas Racing could soon be downsizing. The team co-owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas currently runs four cars, but one or two of those might not make it to 2025.

The SHR organization won the 2014 Cup championship with Kevin Harvick. When Harvick retired, it was a major blow for the team, as was the loss of major sponsors like Anheuser-Busch and Smithfield Foods. The team struggled last year, with three cars missing the Playoffs. The team, founded in 2008, had its first winless season.

An infusion of young talent was supposed to right the ship. Josh Berry is entering his first full season, and Stewart threw Noah Gragson a lifeline. Ryan Preece has shown flashes of potential and Chase Briscoe is trying to find himself in this new leadership role.

This has been a better start to the season, but many questions remain.

Ford has a massive contract with SHR that expires after this season. An Xfinity series title last year and signs of improvement might be enough to convince them to stick around, but surely not at the same price. What if they have already made a decision?

The current charter system is a mess. Last year, Spire Motorsports purchased a charter for nearly $40 million. Teams are still negotiating with the series about the future after this season. Until a resolution is found, potential buyers from outside the industry are highly unlikely.

So then, which current teams would be interested in acquiring a charter from SHR, if they decide to sell?

23XI Racing – Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan

The most likely team interested would be 23XI Racing. The team wants to expand its two-car operation to fill out the brand-new race shop. Denny Hamlin recently spoke about the possibility of driving for the team he co-owns but still believes he will finish his career with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Race winners Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace have shown steady improvement, and both are still young. They can be flexible when it comes to a third driver. Another young prodigy would be ideal, but a veteran like Hamlin could also give this organization a sizeable boost. Drivers would flock to join this rising team that is oozing with potential.

Trackhouse Racing – Justin Marks and Pitbull

Another obvious choice would be Trackhouse, where they already have a few drivers waiting in the wings. Zane Smith is on loan to Spire and Shane van Gisbergen is running a diverse schedule with the hopes of becoming a full-time Cup driver next year.

They also have phenom Connor Zilisch under contract as a developmental driver. Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez are not going anywhere, so something needs to happen to make room for everyone.

Like 23XI Racing, Trackhouse has a fierce ownership duo with Justin Marks and Pitbull. They are clearly willing to spend the money, and have an upward trajectory. Trackhouse needs a charter more than any team out there, and they will have the cash to get one or two.

Legacy Motor Club – Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher

Jimmie Johnson has been busy since he retired following the 2020 season. After crossing off many of his bucket list items, Johnson returned to the Cup series in an ownership role. The makeover of this organization is nearly complete, but another car could certainly help its continued growth.

Richard Petty says with Jimmie Johnson taking over the team, it's bothered him a bit. But he alluded to JJ thinking a handful of years down the road. Admitted the way he had run things recently hadn't been working, so it was probably time for a change. #NASCAR — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) February 18, 2023

Erik Jones continues to carry the flag for this team, but John Hunter Nemechek is their future. Their switch to Toyota has gone about as expected, but good things could be on the horizon. Having a Team Ambassador like Richard Petty certainly doesn’t hurt either.

JR Motorsports – Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kelley Earnhardt Miller

The real wild card in play rests with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The longtime Xfinity series team could finally be ready to make the jump to Cup. This just may be their best opportunity, with Stewart and Dale being good friends. Having groomed top-tier young talent for years, the team could make the move with a future star in tow.

Another No. 88 driver spotted… 👀 Great to have you with us, @ConnorZIlisch. pic.twitter.com/NspNq70mdD — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) March 30, 2024

A move like this would come with a cost, though. Since Rick Hendrick has an ownership stake in the team, they would have to cut ties due to the four-car limit in Cup. They should not have much trouble finding sponsorship, but the transition might be a little rocky.