FOX Nation Partners With Spire Motorsports for Documentary Series

Landon Cassill and Spire Motorsports are about to take center stage through a new partnership with FOX News Media. The veteran driver will showcase a FOX Nation scheme during the Daytona 500, and he will take part in a new documentary series called “The Road to Daytona.”

FOX News Media announced the news and provided the first look at the No. 77 FOX Nation Chevrolet Camaro. The red, white, and blue Gen 7 stock car features FOX Nation graphics on the sides and the hood. Cassill will showcase this scheme throughout Speedweeks and during the Daytona 500 on February 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

FOX News Media will have an expanded presence during the opening race weekend. The company will support Spire Motorsports and film content for the documentary series. Additionally, “FOX & Friends Weekend” hosts Will Cain, Pete Hegseth, and Rachel Campos-Duffy will be in Daytona all weekend for a special edition of the show.

To celebrate the upcoming partnership with Spire Motorsports, FOX News Media is offering a 30-day free trial to FOX Nation (FOX News’ streaming service). The code Daytona30 will provide access.

The Documentary Will Feature 4 Episodes

The first episode of the four-part documentary series debuts on February 14. “Spire Motorsports” focuses on the small, two-car team that will feature both Cassill and Lajoie as the drivers of the No. 77 and No. 7, respectively, for the trip to Daytona International Speedway.

The second episode of the series, “Testing the Track,” will also debut on February 14. This entry will focus on a Gen 7 test at Daytona International Speedway, which provided Spire Motorsports with more information about pack racing.

“The Road to Daytona” will continue with one episode on February 19 and the finale on February 25. “The Clash” will highlight the exhibition race at the LA Memorial Coliseum when Cassill and LaJoie made their debut as teammates. “The 500” is the most important episode. It will recap the Crown Jewel race at Daytona International Speedway and how the two-car team performed.

Spire Motorsports Previously Showcased Another FOX Nation Scheme

The season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway will not be the first time that Spire Motorsports has showcased a FOX Nation scheme. The team also did so during the 2021 Geico 500 when Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski punched his ticket to the playoffs.

Corey LaJoie headed to Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021, while running the red, white, and blue FOX Nation scheme. He started 26th overall in the superspeedway race and finished 22nd. LaJoie also avoided multiple on-track incidents that affected Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Quin Houff, and Erik Jones.

Cassill will now take over the FOX Nation scheme during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He will make his 17th start at the track and will pursue his first top-10 finish after previously setting a career-best of 11th for StarCom Racing during the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

