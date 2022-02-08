Tyler Reddick Has Hilarious Reaction to Busch Light Clash Introduction [LOOK]

NASCAR added some football flair to the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Longtime broadcaster Gus Johnson did the driver intros and used the opportunity to make a joke about Tyler Reddick‘s size.

The man known for his standout calls during high-profile games used his unique style of delivery to bring out the 23 competitors. He added special descriptions for Martin Truex Jr., AJ Allmendinger, Denny Hamlin, and nearly every other driver before getting to Reddick. Once it was time to bring out the driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Johnson introduced him by listing his height and weight.

Reddick didn’t know he was walking into a roast pic.twitter.com/JzrpZvtWsM — Barstool Racing (@rubbinisracing) February 6, 2022

“Starting on the front row. Listed at 5-foot-5-inches and 130 pounds. The California kid,” Johnson said as Reddick lifted his arms and looked up at the speakers. This description was noticeably different than Johnson talking about Kyle Busch’s nickname of Rowdy.

The Cup Series driver accepted the ribbing from the announcer before going out and grabbing the lead from Busch early in the Busch Light Clash. He built up his advantage until a mechanical issue ended his day.

Reddick Has Become a Key Part of NASCAR Twitter

TYLER MEME TAKING OVER https://t.co/7kW8QjLH2r — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) January 12, 2022

The driver of the No. 8 went viral after Johnson’s intro on February 6, but it wasn’t the first time that he has taken over NASCAR Twitter. Reddick has long been a fixture in goofy photos, including some posted by Richard Childress Racing.

Nascarcasm, who creates unique articles and photos for NASCAR Media, has spent a considerable amount of time having some fun with Reddick. He has used goofy photos of Reddick as his profile pictures on Twitter, and he has photoshopped the Cup Series driver in very random scenarios.

Reddick has become a mainstay on nascarcasm’s timeline, but there is one important detail to note. The freelance jokester for NASCAR made it clear on Twitter that he was not the person that wrote the height joke for Johnson.

The Conversation Changed After Driver Intros

While Johnson’s introduction created numerous conversations on social media, the situation throughout the weekend. Reddick spent plenty of time at the front of the pack while showcasing the Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro.

The Cup Series driver started early by posting the second-fastest qualifying time on February 5, just behind Busch. This performance gave him the pole position for the second heat race. Reddick then jumped to the front of the pack and built up a massive lead over Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon, Cole Custer, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Harrison Burton, and Austin Cindric.

Reddick’s decisive heat win ensured that he would start on the front row for the main event, right next to Busch. He used the opportunity to turn heads once again by taking the lead from Busch on Lap 5. He led a total of 51 laps before experiencing mechanical issues.

Reddick ended his day early alongside Denny Hamlin, Briscoe, and Justin Haley. However, he was able to gain some important knowledge about the Gen 7 stock cars and how they handle on the shortest of short tracks. Now he will have to put all of this information into practice once the Cup Series drivers head to Martinsville, Bristol, and Richmond.

