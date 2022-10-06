Frankie Zombie Living Out a Dream With Live Fast Team-Up

Artist Frankie Zombie collaborated with Live Fast Motorsports and Motorsport Games to create a unique paint scheme for BJ McLeod’s Cup Series car. This special move helped him live out a dream that he had while playing PlayStation.

Zombie explained to Heavy during an interview that he spent hours driving stock cars around in one of the many NASCAR games for the PlayStation. A racing video game was the platform, but Zombie’s artistic side took control during the sessions and became one of the numerous factors that led to him making a living as an artist.

“When I was a kid, I used to play — I think on PlayStation — NASCAR all the time,” Zombie said. “And the one thing that continuously got me excited every time I put that disc in [the console] was knowing that there was a handful of different cars, so many different colors and palettes and patterns.

“It just excited me and so I would try my best to like pick every car every time I chose a different race just so I could fill out the colors and sometimes figure out why this color was used for this or why this amazing graphic was used for this driver.”

We are excited to kick off our partnership with Frankie Zombie! This collaboration with @teamlivefast will feature charity activations at #NASCARPlayoffs tracks and a custom paint scheme driven by @bjmcleod78 at @HomesteadMiami! Learn more: https://t.co/LvHReUACzm pic.twitter.com/zZfy08YIzZ — Motorsport Games (@MSportgames) September 29, 2022

Fast-forward to 2022, and Zombie will now see his art racing around Homestead-Miami Speedway at around 170 mph. He will also see the scheme he designed for BJ McLeod’s No. 78 Ford Mustang become available in “NASCAR 21: Ignition” as part of a large update to the video game.

“Growing up in the Bronx, New York, in my neighborhood, there was no notion that this was really possible,” Zombie said. “To be a grown man now and a full-time artist and doing so many different things, I feel like being featured in a video game, it’s beautiful.

“But also like a personal selfish moment, for me. It’s like living my childhood. Pretty much. Like when I see that car on the track for the first time, I’m pretty sure I’m instantly going to go into every moment I put that PlayStation on to just get excited by those colors. You know, that feeling, it’s almost really a loss for words.”

The Design Process Differed From Past Projects

Working with a NASCAR team and its designers was a unique process for Zombie. He is more used to painting on the car. Working in this digital world and printing the design on a wrap is very different.

One of the other big changes for Zombie is that he puts a lot of emotion into his designs. If he is feeling a certain way at a time, it could change the colors that he uses or where he places them. This new style was more drawn out with a lot of back-and-forth between Zombie and everyone else involved, which created a challenge.

“This is actually my first time actually working with a big company to do a wrap,” Zombie explained. “Most of my clients and companies when we collaborate, I’m actually doing real paint on top of these cars, which is more like a one-on-one collaboration.

“And to be able to see firsthand the process, from digital design and going back and forth with the team to make sure everything was great, make sure the placements are great. And then actually being able to see it applied on the vehicle, like the entire process and journey of it is a gift in itself.”

Zombie still embraced this challenge. He also kept up the very-important tradition of praying before every project, erasing all of the outside distractions from his mind, and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to pursue his dream.

“Before every project, I have to pray. It’s a must for me, whether there is a large group of people around or just me in the room. Doesn’t matter. Spirituality is something that’s really important to me, and I know without God and without the help of others — family and friends and just everyday life — there would be no me. There would be no Frankie Zombie that you see today as an artist.”

Zombie’s Personal Life is Reflected in Certain Parts of the Scheme

Zombie has painted several cars during his career. He did a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV during a Formula 1 Event in Miami, which is how he actually connected with Motorsport Games. He also painted a Chrysler 300C and a Mini Cooper before taking on the world of NASCAR.

Zombie actually put a personal twist on the No. 78 Ford Mustang. He added the words “No Fear” to deliver a message of encouragement in times of tribulation. He also put pink on the hood and the roof of the stock car, which fits with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It also references something that affected his family.

“I just knew I wanted to add a certain element to the vehicle that I had never added to any other vehicle to this point,” Zombie said. “And I took a moment to understand the team Live Fast and what their motto is and what they stand for.

“And I said, ‘Well, one thing that I can parallel to is my mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.’ The fact of you know, never giving up. I know there’s some huge moments within that team, with that brand, where they never give up. They go after what it is they want and love, regardless of the obstacles that come across their lives.”