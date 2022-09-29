Live Fast Motorsports Debuts Bold New Scheme With New Collaboration

The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford Mustang is going to have a very different look for the trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway. BJ McLeod will showcase a new scheme created in collaboration with Motorsport Games and artist Frankie Zombie.

Motorsport Games announced the news on September 28 and showed off the new scheme. The No. 78 Ford will feature a collage of colors, including orange, pink, blue, red, and purple among others. The Motorsport Games logo will take over the hood while three Xs will rest behind the door numbers.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Frankie Zombie, as it will push our philanthropic efforts forward, pay respect to the art community and provide a new way for our community to interact with the sport,” said Jay Pennell, Brand Manager, NASCAR at Motorsport Games. “It is an ongoing priority for Motorsport Games to take new approaches in expanding our audience offerings and events and we feel Frankie is the perfect person to help bridge fans together through crossover appeal.

“Frankie is a one-of-a-kind artist, and we hope this upcoming initiative will not only welcome a new community into the Motorsport Games ecosystem but give our pre-existing fans even more unique and creative elements to our in-person activations and game offerings.”

The Scheme Will Become Available for Gamers

The trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway won’t take place until the end of October, but the scheme will show up in a different format much earlier. It will be available to download in “NASCAR 21: Ignition” as part of a much larger release.

Motorsport Games will release a massive patch for its console NASCAR game on October 6, which will add the 2022 season, drivers, teams, tracks, and schemes. This patch will be free to owners of “NASCAR 21: Ignition” and it will include the Zombie-designed scheme for McLeod’s Ford Mustang.

This will provide the gamers with the opportunity to examine the scheme up close before it hits the track for real. The patch will also provide Zombie with another place to showcase a unique piece of art that he created.

“Converting a NASCAR stock car into a piece of art is not something you would typically see nor expect, and as a lifelong fan of racing, I cannot wait to see the design putting in 400 laps of racing,” Zombie said in a press release.

The Collaboration Also Includes a Fundraising Campaign

McLeod will run this scheme during the Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23. Zombie will also be on hand at both the Dixie Vodka 400 and the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier in October while taking part in some live painting events.

These events will each feature a charity raffle featuring two additional car hoods, which will each feature Zombie’s custom-designed wraps. Fans will be able to bid on these unique collectibles while helping raise critical funds for children in need in the NASCAR communities.

The proceeds will go to the NASCAR Foundation through the Speediatrics Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Proceeds will also go to Speedway Children’s Charity.

“I’m excited to partner with Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports to bring these paint schemes to life for fans and help them gain a new appreciation for art and vice versa,” Zombie added. “I encourage everyone to come to the live painting events to be a part of some great initiatives for charity.”