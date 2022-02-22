Live Fast Motorsports Reunites With Partner on 3-Race Deal

Live Fast Motorsports has reunited with a key partner for three races based on the west coast. The NASCAR Cup Series team will work once again with Pala Casino, Spa and Resort.

Live Fast Motorsports announced the news on Monday, February 21, after BJ McLeod finished 27th in the season-opening Daytona 500. The team issued a press release and confirmed that Pala Casino will take over the No. 78 Ford Mustang for the race at Auto Club Speedway on February 27. The partner will then return for the October 16 trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“Pala Casino, Spa and Resort is excited to enter their second year of partnership with Live Fast Motorsports,” said Pala Casino, Spa & Resorts’ Director of Player Development, Brain Roe. “We are thrilled to continue to work with Live Fast Motorsports showcasing the lively experience our casino offers, similarly lively NASCAR races. We are proud that LFM co-owner, Matt Tifft, co-owner and NASCAR Cup series driver, B.J. McLeod, and their team trust our brand to represent #78 in the sport for these 2022 west coast races.”

According to the press release, there will be special activations for Live Fast Motorsport fans. They will have access to special giveaways, limited-time No. 78 player reward cards, and more.

Pala Casino, Spa and Resort Debuted in 2021

McLeod previously competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race with Pala Casino, Spa and Resort as the primary partner of the No. 78 Ford Mustang. He displayed the scheme during the 2021 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

McLeod first showed off the Pala Casino colors during practice for the championship race. He took laps around the one-mile track while preparing for qualifying, but he had to cut the session short and climb out of the No. 78 Ford after smoke began to billow out from under the hood.

While the mechanical issue knocked McLeod out of practice, he was able to take part in the Cup Series race. He started 32nd overall in the No. 78 Ford and then drove it to a 27th-place finish.

“We have had the honor of working with Pala Casino for two years now,” said Matt Tifft, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports. “Inviting our fans to Pala Casino, Spa and Resort in correlation with our west coast races is an organic segue to provide energetic day & night life. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort offers a luxurious variety of activities for the energetic and competitive fans of ours.”

McLeod Will Gain Experience at 1 Particular Track

The driver/co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports has five starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and two at Phoenix Raceway. However, he only has one start at Auto Club Speedway.

The NASCAR veteran took on the Southern California track for the first time during the 2019 season. He drove the No. 52 Ford for Rick Ware Racing and finished 37th overall while Kyle Busch won his second consecutive race.

McLeod will now head back to Auto Club Speedway, and he will gain experience at the track with extra practice time, as well as a qualifying session. He will then take on the two-mile track for only the second time in his Cup Series career.

