GMS Racing Teases Big Truck Series Announcement

One of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams has teased a big announcement. The team behind Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy, and Sheldon Creed tweeted out a cryptic image and provided a date of Oct. 1, 2021.

GMS didn’t provide much information about the announcement, other than showing a race vehicle covered by a sheet. The outline made it clear that the announcement will focus on the Truck Series team instead of the one heading to the Cup Series. However, the fans still responded by making guesses about potential drivers that could join the fold.

GMS currently has an open spot for the 2022 Truck Series season. Sheldon Creed will depart the team at the end of 2021 and make the leap to the Xfinity Series. He will join Richard Childress Racing and run a full-time schedule. This will leave a potential open spot in the No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado.

GMS Racing Already Made a Big Move for 2022

While Creed will leave GMS Racing at the end of the 2021 season, another driver will move into a full-time role. Jack Wood, the part-time driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado, will return to the organization for the 2022 season and will run the first full-time Truck Series schedule of his career after making eight starts in the first 18 races of the 2021 season.

GMS Racing issued a press release on Aug. 26 and confirmed that Wood will fight for playoff points during the 2022 season. He will pursue a championship in the No. 24 Chevrolet while potentially working alongside a new teammate.

“We are really excited to welcome Jack Wood back to our truck series program. I feel like this year was a solid learning year for Jack and he progressed a lot in a short amount of time. I am looking forward to him being able to return to tracks and apply what he has learned in 2021,” GMS president Mike Beam said in a press release.

Will the Announcement Focus on a Driver or Sponsor?

While the covered truck immediately sparked comments about Ty Dillon, Ryan Preece, or many other drivers joining GMS, the team did not officially confirm that the pending announcement involves a driver addition. The team could simply be showcasing a new sponsor addition.

Rumors have circulated about Dillon, in particular, since the Sept. 13 episode of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast. Co-host Brett Griffin said that Dillon has a Cup deal in place for 2022 and that his new team has a driver leaving for RCR’s Xfinity Series program. One day later, Creed announced his move to RCR and created further intrigue.

The team noted in the press release about Woods becoming a full-time driver that there were opportunities for sponsors to join the fold. More than three weeks have passed since the announcement, providing GMS Racing plenty of time to find partners for the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado.

Until the organization provides further clarification, there will be constant questions about Oct. 1 announcement. Smith and Creed, however, will keep their focus on stacking points during the Round of Eight. The drivers will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 24, for the important playoff race, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET.

