2x Champ Greg Biffle Adds To NASCAR Legacy

Greg Biffle achieved a considerable amount during his time competing in NASCAR‘s top three national series. As a result, he has now been added to a prestigious list.

According to a release on April 17, Biffle is the latest addition to the list of 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history. He joins other new additions in Kasey Kahne, Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson, Mike Stefanik, and Randy LaJoie while adding two more national series championships to the overall total.

A winning force in all three national series and twice a NASCAR champion!@gbiffle's name is added to the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers List! #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/iBiq8VpheE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 17, 2023

“The Biff” achieved considerable success after making his national series debut in 1998. He drove for Hall of Famer Jack Roush, and he delivered 56 total wins. This includes 17 in the Craftsman Truck Series, 20 in the Xfinity Series, and 19 in the Cup Series.

Biffle won two championships during his full-time career. His first was in 2000 when he won five Truck Series races in the No. 50 Ford and held off teammate Kurt Busch to win the title. The second championship was in 2002 when Biffle won four Xfinity Series races in the No. 60 Ford and finished 280 points ahead of Jason Keller.

The Biff Nearly Won a Cup Series Championship

Biffle won championships in the Craftsman Truck Series and Busch Grand National Series — now the Xfinity Series — while piling up wins. He also came close to adding a Cup Series title to his resume.

Biffle finished top five in the championship standings three different times during his Cup Series career. He was fifth in 2012 after winning two races, and he was third in 2008 after winning two races.

17 years ago today, Greg Biffle vs. Mark Martin for the win in the 2005 Ford 400 @ Homestead-Miami Speedway.pic.twitter.com/PT7bUeNvhJ — Andrew (@Basso488) November 20, 2022

His best statistical season was 2005. Biffle won a series-high six races while driving the No. 16 for Roush, and he led 1,322 total laps. However, he missed out on winning the championship by 35 points. Tony Stewart took the title for Joe Gibbs Racing after a five-win season in which he had four more top-10 finishes (25) and two more top-fives (17) than Biffle.

Biffle was unable to capture the biggest prize in NASCAR, but he still walked away from the sport as an important part of racing history. Now, he will forever be part of a prestigious list after being named one of the 75 Greatest Drivers.

Biffle Dominated at Specific Tracks on the NASCAR Schedule

As a driver with 56 career national series wins, Biffle conquered several tracks on the NASCAR schedule. However, there were a select few where he was particularly successful.

Michigan International Speedway tops the list in the Cup Series. Biffle made 28 starts at the two-mile track, and he posted top-10 finishes in 15 of them. He also celebrated in Victory Lane four times.

Texas Motor Speedway is another prominent example. Biffle won two races at the Fort Worth track during his time in the Cup Series. He added two more wins in six starts at Texas during his time in the Craftsman Truck Series.

This run includes a one-off race in 2019 when he came out of retirement to drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Biffle led 18 laps in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra, and he captured the Triple Truck Challenge which paid a $50,000 bonus to the race winner.