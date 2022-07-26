Hendrick Motorsports Expands Key Partnership Through 2025

Hendrick Motorsports has announced a big deal with a key partner. The Cup Series organization has reached an extension with Acronis, its Official Cyber Protection Partner, which lasts through the 2025 season.

HMS announced the news on July 26 with a press release. The team confirmed that it will continue to work with Acronis. The company will also serve as the primary partner for William Byron during two upcoming races.

Acronis will take over the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31. The primary partner will return to Byron’s No. 24 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17.

“It means a lot that Acronis sees so much value in our program,” Byron said in the press release. “I’m excited about getting on the racetrack with their paint scheme this weekend at Indy and in the playoffs at Bristol. Our No. 24 team is working hard to carry momentum into the fall and contend for a championship. We’re proud to have Acronis on board as we keep pushing toward that goal.”

Acronis Joined HMS With a Multi-Year Deal

The 2022 season only continues the partnership between Acronis and HMS. The two companies first began working together during the 2020 season with a deal lasting through the 2023 Cup Series season.

Alex Bowman, who drove the No. 88 at the time, put Acronis schemes on display. He debuted the company during a doubleheader at Dover Motor Speedway, and he delivered a fifth-place finish in the second race. Bowman also finished fifth during the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway with Acronis back on the No. 88.

Byron will now put Acronis on display while trying to secure his third win of the season, as well as another five playoff points. He will then try to cap off the Round of 16 with a strong performance and further improve his chances of moving closer to the championship four.

Acronis Has a Longstanding Presence in NASCAR

Bowman and Byron are not the only drivers with Acronis schemes on their respective stock cars. The company has also supported some Ford Performance drivers in recent Cup Series seasons.

The list includes Ryan Newman, who showcased Acronis during three races in the 2019 season and one in the 2020 season. His best outing was an 11th-place run at Bristol Motor Speedway while driving the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing — now RFK Racing.

Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. actually ran dual Acronis schemes during the 2019 Cup Series season. They both put the company on display at Watkins Glen International. Stenhouse finished 15th in the No. 17 Acronis Ford while Newman finished 25th.

Chris Buescher and Zane Smith are the two most recent drivers to showcase Acronis. Buescher put the company on display during the 2021 season, and he turned in a 19th-place finish at Pocono Raceway after winning the Busch Light Pole.

Smith, for comparison, was a COVID replacement for Buescher at World Wide Technology Raceway. He drove the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Mustang to a 17th-place finish after starting 32nd overall.

