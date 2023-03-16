Hailie Deegan Scores New Partnership for Atlanta Weekend

The No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 will have a new look for the Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hailie Deegan will have a new primary partner while celebrating Women’s History Month.

The No. 13 will feature AdventHealth as the primary as Deegan returns to the mini-superspeedway, but the healthcare system’s logo will not be prominently displayed. Instead, Deegan will have a scheme featuring logos that celebrate Women in NASCAR.

This partnership is part of a new campaign where AdventHealth celebrates all of the women working in NASCAR. The company wanted to highlight the drivers, crew members, media members, and business professionals that fill a variety of roles.

The No. 13 will be AdventHealth’s canvas as several names will sit on the decklid. Additionally, the passenger name rail will read, “Sara Christian” in honor of the first female driver to compete in NASCAR.

“I’m excited to partner with AdventHealth on this important initiative to honor Women’s History Month,” Deegan said in a press release. “It’s an honor to recognize the incredible women who paved the way for female drivers, as well as the female business professionals who are important to the day-to-day operation of our sport.”

Deegan Has Made Waves in the Craftsman Truck Series

Deegan’s time in the Craftsman Truck Series has been relatively brief; she is only in her third full-time season. However, she has used her previous starts to cement her place in the record books.

Deegan’s rookie season was with David Gilliland Racing — now Tricon Garage. She ran the full season in the No. 1 Ford F-150, and she made history by finishing seventh at World Wide Technology Raceway and becoming the first female to post a top-10 finish in the Truck Series outside of Daytona International Speedway.

The 2022 season featured Deegan returning to DGR and breaking new ground again. She had a lower points average finish due to a fire, a brake issue, and several crashes, but she became the first female driver in Truck Series history to post multiple top-10s in a single season. She finished sixth at Talladega Superspeedway and 10th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Deegan Can Rebound at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Deegan joined forces with ThorSport Racing after DGR switched to Toyota Racing Development, which put her in the best equipment of her career and made her teammates with two champions — Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton — and a championship contender — Ty Majeski.

The first two races ended early for Deegan due to crashes. She was collected in an eight-car incident at Daytona International Speedway after she started 12th overall and finished fourth in Stage 1.

Deegan then qualified fifth overall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but she finished 32nd overall after a crash at the end of Stage 2. The incident occurred as the field went four-wide with Christian Eckes on the outside, Deegan on his left, John Hunter Nemechek below the No. 13, and Corey Heim on the bottom.

Big trouble in Vegas! Carson Hocevar wins Stage 2. Here's what happened: https://t.co/SBUrrYmgRN pic.twitter.com/We0eVnroe0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 4, 2023

Nemechek, Deegan, and Eckes all squeezed together, which kicked off a chain reaction. The No. 19 of Eckes continued moving forward while both Nemechek and Deegan spun and brought out the caution.

Deegan’s first two races have ended early, but she will now have an opportunity to rebound at Atlanta Motor Speedway. She will take on the mini-superspeedway while attempting to finish her first race in the No. 13.

Deegan’s weekend will begin — weather permitting — with qualifying on Friday, March 17 (3:05 p.m. ET, FS1). She will then return to the track on Saturday, March 18, for the Fr8 208 (2 p.m. ET, FS1), which she will use to celebrate women in NASCAR.