Jeb Burton Shares Personal Connection to New Number

Jeb Burton has confirmed an important piece of information. He has confirmed that he will drive the No. 27 during his first NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Our Motorsports, a number with which he has a very personal connection.

Burton tweeted out a video on December 26 that showed him looking through a photo album. There were newspaper clippings about his racing career, as well as pictures of him competing on or in a variety of vehicles. The clip also featured footage from his racing career.

It’s more than just a number to me. 2022 is going to be fun! @OurMotorsports pic.twitter.com/DygJpkJVsL — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) December 26, 2021

“I’ve had one number from the start of my racing career,” Burton narrated. “I’ve won with this number. I’ve lost with this number. It’s more than just a number to me. I look forward to winning with this number again.”

Burton’s video confirms the trio of numbers that will represent Our Motorsports in 2022. He will drive the No. 27 entry while Brett Moffitt will return to the No. 02. Anthony Alfredo will round out the group in the No. 23.

Burton Made His National Series Debut in No. 27

Burton used No. 27 multiple times throughout his racing career, dating back to his time racing motorcycles and karts. He also used the number to make his debut in a NASCAR national series.

Burton made five starts in the Truck Series during the 2012 season while driving for Hillman Racing and sharing the No. 27 Chevrolet with his father, Ward Burton. He made his debut at Martinsville Speedway and finished 13th overall. Burton then finished out his schedule with races at Rockingham, Kansas, Charlotte, and Dover.

While Burton started his Truck Series career in the No. 27, he switched to two new numbers for his two full-time seasons. He took over the No. 4 entry for Turner Scott Motorsports in 2013 and reached Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway, his first national series win. He then drove the No. 13 entry for ThorSport Racing in 2014 and posted seven top-10 finishes and two top-fives.

Ward Also Ran the No. 27 During National Series Races

Burton’s father primarily drove the No. 22 entry during his NASCAR Cup Series career, but he utilized multiple numbers in the Xfinity Series — then the Busch Grand National Series. This list includes No. 75, No. 5, No. 9, and No. 65 among others.

Ward started the 1991 season in the No. 75, but he only completed a portion of the schedule in the entry. He switched to No. 27 for the 15th race on the schedule, a trip to Hickory Motor Speedway, and finished out the season in the number with considerable significance to the family.

Ward spent the entire 1992 season in the No. 27, and he achieved success overall. He posted 10 top-10 finishes and three top-fives. Ward also won the second race of the season, a trip to Rockingham.

Ward ran numerous numbers from 1993 until 2001, a run that included three trips to Victory Lane. However, he made his return to No. 27 for one final part-time run in the Xfinity Series. Ward started 16 of the 35 races in 2007 and finished with a season-best run of eighth at Talladega Superspeedway.

