Jeb Burton Officially Joins 3-Car Xfinity Series Team

Jeb Burton has set his plans for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He has joined Our Motorsports and a revamped lineup that also includes a Truck Series champion in Brett Moffitt and a Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender in Anthony Alfredo.

Our Motorsports met with media members on Thursday, December 16, and unveiled the new setup for the 2022 season. The team confirmed that it will field three full-time rides. Burton will join the organization after spending one season with Kaulig Racing while Alfredo will move back to the Xfinity Series after spending his rookie season in the Cup Series.

Excited about the next chapter. Thank you @OurMotorsports! pic.twitter.com/cO45v4wD8O — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) December 16, 2021

“We are very excited about the plans we have put in place for the 2022 race season,” owner Chris Our said in a team release. “We continue to expand on the foundation built in our first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This combination of experienced drivers and crew members will make Our Motorsports a contender each weekend.”

According to the press release, Burton will pair with crew chief Chad Walter for his inaugural season with the team. Alfredo will work with Pat Tryson while Moffitt will join Jeff Hensley. Additionally, Our Motorsports will relocate to the Richard Childress Racing campus and continue to use ECR engines.

Moffitt Becomes the Veteran Presence at Our Motorsports

While Alfredo and Burton will be new additions to the team, Moffitt will become the veteran presence. He will enter his third season with the organization and strive to add to his previous 17 top-10 finishes and two top-fives.

The 2018 Camping World Truck Series champion will now have two full-time teammates to work with him as he pursues his first win in the Xfinity Series, which will mark a significant change from 2020 and 2021. He worked with a variety of other drivers during his first two seasons, a list that includes Andy Lally, Natalie Decker, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon among others.

“I’m really excited to be back with Our Motorsports in 2022,” Moffitt said in the press release. “Chris Our has been a great team owner to work with the past two seasons and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with him. The foundation this team has built over the past couple of years has everyone in the shop motivated to take the next step in becoming a playoff team in ‘22.”

Alfredo Will Run His First Full-Time Xfinity Series Season

A Rookie of the Year contender during the 2021 Cup Series Season, Alfredo will return to the Xfinity Series after one year with Front Row Motorsports. The 2022 season will mark Fast Pasta’s first full-time run in the series after he previously ran a part-time schedule in 2020.

Alfredo made 19 starts in the Xfinity Series, all with Richard Childress Racing, before making his move to the Cup Series. He posted nine top-10 finishes and two top-fives, including a season-best third-place run at Texas Motor Speedway on October 24.

“I am very excited to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full time with Our Motorsports,” Alfredo said on December 16. “The team has accomplished a lot in a short time and I am excited to be a part of helping them continue to grow. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and ready to make the most of it.”

Alfredo will now partner with two teammates who each have considerable Cup Series experience on their resumes. Burton qualified for 28 of the 36 races during the 2015 season while driving for BK Racing. He added another five combined starts between 2016-2019.

Moffitt ran 31 of the 36 races in 2015, split between Michael Waltrip Racing and Front Row Motorsports. He also made seven starts in 2014 and seven more in 2017.

