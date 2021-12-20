Anthony Alfredo Reveals Number for 2022 Season

Fast Pasta has provided a big piece of information about his 2022 NASCAR season. Anthony Alfredo has revealed that he will control the No. 23 during his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Alfredo provided the update on Monday, December 20, with a very direct tweet. He sent out a simple photo showing the No. 23 in red with a white and black outline. The message served as confirmation that he will drive the No. 23 as he joins a revamped Our Motorsports roster that also includes Jeb Burton and Brett Moffitt.

The No. 23 featured several drivers during the 2021 season. For example, Austin Dillon made two starts in the Xfinity Series ride while Ty Dillon and Tyler Reddick each made four. Natalie Decker made five starts while Blaine Perkins topped the list with eight starts. Several other drivers joined the fold in 2021, but only Alfredo will serve as the wheelman in 2022.

Alfredo Previously Discussed His Number on YouTube

#ICYMI here is a video about my 2022 racing plans with @OurMotorsports 🏁https://t.co/kfuCCN1x7L — Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) December 18, 2021

The tweet confirmed that Alfredo will drive the No. 23 in 2022, but it was not the first time that he has discussed his number change. He actually provided more information with a YouTube video on December 18 in which he expressed excitement about his new opportunity.

Alfredo released a nearly five-minute clip on YouTube that discussed his plans for the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He talked about how Our Motorsports has a history in the construction industry and explained how he will have great chemistry with his new teammates. Alfredo also confirmed that his partners will move from the Cup Series to the Xfinity Series with him in 2022.

“Today, I’m super pumped to reveal my 2022 racing plans,” Alfredo said in his video. “I’m going to be competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Our Motorsports, driving the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro. I’m really excited about this opportunity because after competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, I learned a lot of things on and off the track that I’ll be able to apply to really maximize and make the most out of this opportunity.”

The No. 23 Had Some Strong Performances in 2021

The No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet did not reach Victory Lane with the variety of drivers alternating races. In fact, there were seven DNFs and 10 finishes outside of the top 30. However, there were some strong performances that provided a glimpse of future potential.

Ty Dillon posted two top-10 finishes — Charlotte Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway — in his four starts in the No. 23 while his brother Austin added another at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reddick finished top-10 at Darlington Raceway while Andy Lally secured a top-five finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The past strong performances from Reddick, the Dillon brothers, and Lally do not guarantee that Alfredo will immediately contend for wins in the No. 23. Though the past outings indicate that the No. 23 team is capable of racing in the top-10, especially with one driver consistently making starts. Additionally, Alfredo will have increased confidence after competing against the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series on a weekly basis.

READ NEXT: Key Partner Ending Relationship With Kyle Busch, JGR After 2022 Season