Jeff Gordon Makes Return to Racing for Labor Day Weekend

The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is returning to the driver’s seat, albeit in a different series. Jeff Gordon will suit up for some IMSA competition during Labor Day weekend.

IMSA announced the news on August 24 with a press release. Gordon will race in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 2-4. He will join an entry list featuring more than 30 drivers as they climb into Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars.

NASCAR legend @JeffGordonWeb is returning to the track as No. 24 in the Porsche Carrera Cup at Sports Car Together Fest, Sept 2-4 at @IMS. Reuniting with crew chief Ray Evernham for the first time since 1999, you won't want to miss his legendary return: https://t.co/sNfFPnvm8u pic.twitter.com/HftKz8Z0XC — Porsche (@Porsche) August 24, 2022

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” Gordon said in a press release. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place. It’ll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories.”

The Race Weekend Will Feature a Special Reunion

When Gordon arrives at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he will take part in a special reunion. He will work with crew chief Ray Evernham for the first time since the 1999 Cup Series season.

Evernham and Gordon first worked together with one start during the 1992 season. They then spent seven full-time seasons together (1993-1999). The duo achieved a considerable amount of success with 47 trips to Victory Lane. This includes 10-win seasons in 1996-1997, as well as a 13-win season in 1998.

Gordon won three of his Cup Series championships with Evernham as his crew chief. They first celebrated together in 1995 before going back-to-back in 1997 and 1998. Gordon and Evernham missed out on making it four consecutive championships after losing to Terry Labonte in 1996 by 37 points.

Gordon Has Extensive Success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The return to IMS will provide Gordon with another opportunity to entertain his hometown fans after doing so numerous times during his Cup Series career. Though he competed on the oval at The Brickyard while driving for Hendrick Motorsports.

Gordon achieved considerable success at IMS as a Cup Series driver. He won the Brickyard 400 five times (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2014) while setting a NASCAR record. Gordon did not compete on the Indianapolis road course during his Cup Series career, but he set a record with nine road course wins split between Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

Along with his success on NASCAR’s road courses, Gordon also accomplished a goal in another racing series. He took on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway in 2017, and he stood atop the podium alongside Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor, and Max Angelelli.

Gordon will now return to an IMSA-sanctioned event while competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup. He will take on practice on Friday, September 2. Qualifying and Race 1 will take place on Saturday, September 3. Race 2 will cap off the weekend on Sunday, September 4.

