Hendrick Motorsports Provides Reason for Kyle Larson Crash

The Verizon 200 Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway came to an early end for Kyle Larson after he slammed into Ty Dillon at well over 100 mph. Now Hendrick Motorsports has shared more information about the crash.

There were several questions in the aftermath of the crash as many wondered if a mechanical failure had led to the violent collision. Was the cause a stuck throttle or lost brakes? Hendrick Motorsports told FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass that the brakes did not fail. “Kyle got into the braking zone too deep and got out of shape.”

HUGE HITS for Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon. Larson loses his brakes and slams into the No. 42 at near-full speed. #NASCAR 📺 : @nbc pic.twitter.com/AhgmlenNzJ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 31, 2022

“Yesterday was about the hardest I’ve been hit by anything,” Dillon tweeted on August 1. “Grateful to God that I’m okay and these cars are safe enough to take a shot like that.”

There were discussions in the aftermath of the crash about whether Larson had lost his brakes before slamming into Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet. The analysts in the booth even discussed this possibility. Though they also said that there was audio from Larson about how he had a peddle after coming to a stop in the grass.

‘NASCAR RaceHub’ Discussed the Hendrick Motorsports Explanation

Mechanical failure or a mistake? @LarryMac28 and @Bobby_Labonte share their thoughts on Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon's huge crash at Indy.#RaceHub | @adam1alexander pic.twitter.com/szeaKBaB6Z — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 2, 2022

The conversations about the crash continued on FOX Sports’ “NASCAR RaceHub.” Host Adam Alexander spoke to Larry McReynolds and Bobby Labonte about the incident, the length of the straightaway heading toward Turn 1, and the speed that the cars can reach before entering the braking zone.

“When I saw this, I went, ‘what in the world just happened?’ Because in my experience, there’s only two things that can actually cause that,” McReynolds said. “And that’s losing the brakes or a stuck throttle.”

McReynolds continued and said that he had gone to bed with the belief that there was a brake failure based on the information that he had at the time. However, he noted that Hendrick Motorsports had shut down the notion that there was a mechanical issue.

Larson Dealt With Multiple Issues at IMS

The crash involving Dillon was the final incident for Larson, who turned 30 on the same day. He fell multiple laps down after some early setbacks, which included an unscheduled trip down pit road.

The first took place on Lap 24. Larson reported that he had a flat tire after contact with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola. He headed down pit road for repairs and fresh tires, and he ultimately made it back out onto the track three laps down.

The issues continued during the final stage. Larson spun on Lap 46, which forced him to head back down pit road for fresh tires and fuel. He then collided with Dillon on Lap 62 and ended his day in the infield care center.

With the latest information provided by the Cup Series team, there will now only be further questions until media members meet with Larson at Michigan International Speedway. He should be able to provide more details about the incident during his availability at the two-mile track.

