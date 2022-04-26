Jeff Gordon’s Busch Series Scheme Returns at Darlington

A familiar scheme will return for the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, albeit with some changes. Ryan Vargas will bring back Jeff Gordon‘s Busch Series car for Throwback Weekend.

Vargas unveiled the scheme on April 26. He revealed that Monarch Roofing will serve as his primary partner while channeling the No. 24 Pepsi Chevrolet, specifically, the one that competed during the 1999 season. Monarch will have a special 15th-anniversary logo on the hood that has the same colors as the Pepsi logo.

🚨THROWBACK🚨 I’m so excited to officially welcome back @Monarch_Roofing to our team for the upcoming #NASCARThrowback weekend at @TooToughToTame. This year, we will be throwing back to @JeffGordonWeb’s Busch Series car!#TeamJDM | @JDMotorsports01 pic.twitter.com/3qNlmjMU1O — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) April 26, 2022

“I’m so excited to officially welcome back Monarch Roofing to our race team,” Vargas said in a press release from JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. “Monarch Roofing and the entire team are top of the line when it comes to their service and product. For them to return this year shows their dedication to our team and willingness to help us grow as an organization. With the company celebrating 15 years of Roofing the Carolinas, it’s an honor to carry their name once again and pay tribute to an all-time great in Jeff Gordon.”

Gordon Put the Pepsi Scheme on Display During 2 Seasons

Gordon, who ran full-time in the Busch Series during the 1991 and 1992 seasons, returned to the series after a long absence. He ran part-time in both 1999 and 2000 while driving the No. 24 car with Pepsi as his primary partner.

Gordon made six starts in 1999 with the blue scheme, and he posted four top-10 finishes. This includes a win at Phoenix Raceway and runner-ups at both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

The Pepsi car returned for another five starts during the 2000 season. He posted another three top-10 finishes, and he returned to Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 11.

Vargas Has Limited Starts at Darlington Raceway

When Vargas shows up at Darlington Raceway with the Gordon throwback scheme, he will prepare for only his fourth Xfinity Series start at The Lady in Black. He has limited experience at the track, but he has completed 99.8% of the laps.

Vargas made his debut at Darlington late in the 2020 season. He drove a Jimmie Johnson throwback and finished 25th overall. Vargas returned for two starts in 2021, and he tied his career-best 25th-place finish.

The California native will strive to surpass his pair of 25th-place finishes when he suits up for the Mahindra ROXOR 200 on May 7 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1). He will pursue this goal while putting the Gordon tribute scheme on full display.

“We are thrilled to be back supporting Ryan and JD Motorsports for Throwback Weekend in Darlington this year,” added Mady Finley, PR/Operations Manager of Monarch Roofing, in the press release. “The passion and dedication these guys have behind their sport makes us proud to be partners with them, especially Ryan. Ryan is a class act with so much creativity and drive anyone would be lucky to work with him.”

