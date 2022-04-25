Jeb Burton Honors His Dad With Throwback Scheme

A race-winning NASCAR scheme is making a comeback at Darlington Raceway on May 7. Our Motorsports driver Jeb Burton will honor his dad, Ward Burton, with his Throwback Weekend scheme.

The Xfinity Series team announced the news on April 25. Our Motorsports posted a side-by-side comparison of the two schemes. Burton will drive a red and white stock car with throwback door numbers and Solid Rock Carriers logos on the hood and sides. This scheme is a recreation of the No. 27 that Ward took to Victory Lane at Rockingham Speedway in 1992.

How awesome is this throwback to my dad?! He won in this car for his first Busch win at Rockingham. Thanks Solid Rock Carriers! pic.twitter.com/RQQ3X9PDYb — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) April 25, 2022

“This scheme is special to me, it’s where we got the inspiration to use the No. 27 this season,” Burton said in a press release from Our Motorsports. It’s a number that’s significant to not just my dad but to me as well. When I first started in go-karts, I used the No. 27. I even made my NASCAR debut by driving the No. 27 in the Truck Series. The win dad had with this scheme at Rockingham was huge for his career. Hopefully, we can have one more win with those colors. Big thank you to Solid Rock Carriers for allowing us to do this. Hopefully, we can make them proud!”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The 1992 Season Was Crucial for the Elder Burton

The scheme, which dates back to Ward’s time in what is now the Xfinity Series, has special significance for the family. It was the one that the now-retired driver used to secure his first win in a national NASCAR series.

The 1992 season was Ward’s third overall in the Xfinity Series. He entered the year with 11 career top-10 finishes and two top-fives, but he turned in an even stronger season while driving the No. 27 entry.

Ward started the year with a third-place finish at Daytona International Speedway, and then he followed it up with the win at Rockingham Speedway. He led 22 laps and held off Mark Martin to reach Victory Lane for the first time. This was his second consecutive top-five finish in a season that featured 10 top-10s, three top-fives, and the lone win at Rockingham.

Ward ultimately finished eighth overall in the championship standings after turning in what was a career year at the time. Though he ultimately surpassed it during the 1993 season by winning three times and finishing sixth in the standings.

“It’s great to see that scheme back on track,” Ward added. “That was a fun year with a great group of guys. Winning that race, in Rockingham, was a thrill for me as I was just getting my career started. The fact that Jeb will race this scheme at Darlington is cool for me as well. Winning the Southern 500 in 2001 was a special moment for me and I’m proud to see that legacy carry on with Jeb.”

The Younger Burton Continues To Pursue Wins

The trip to Darlington Raceway will continue Burton’s first Xfinity Series season in the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro. He is early in his first stint with Our Motorsports, and he is in contention for a playoff spot. Though he has to gain ground during the remaining regular-season races due to currently sitting below the cutline in the 16th position.

Burton, who ran near the front of the pack during the trip to Talladega Superspeedway, has yet to post a top-10 finish in 2022. He has come close with five top-15 finishes in the first nine races and only one DNF.

Burton will continue to pursue top-10s and wins during what will only be his third Xfinity Series start at Darlington Raceway. He made his debut at The Lady in Black during the 2021 season with two starts. He finished 20th overall during Throwback Weekend and then captured fifth during the return to the track on September 4.

READ NEXT: Trackhouse Racing Adds New Partner on 21-Race Deal