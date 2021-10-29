Ryan Vargas Lands New Sponsor for Martinsville Race

JD Motorsports driver Ryan Vargas has landed a new sponsor for the October 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. He will join forces with Newegg to promote the recently unveiled Newegg Auto, an expanded storefront with millions of car parts in stock.

Newegg issued a press release on Friday, October 29, confirming the partnership and revealing a giveaway for a $4,300 gaming PC. This custom-built PC features an etching of Vargas’ stock car on the panel providing a look at the interior of the machine. Vargas also tweeted out a photo showing the Newegg Auto branding on the rear of the stock car.

🚨PARTNER NEWS🚨 I am very excited to share with you all that we will be welcoming @Newegg aboard our car this weekend at @MartinsvilleSwy! This partnership is MONTHS in the making and I’m very excited to showcase Newegg’s recently unveiled automotive storefront, Newegg Auto! pic.twitter.com/M9ip0bXcGD — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) October 28, 2021

“Ryan’s influence in the world of racing is undeniable. He represents a youthful movement in professional auto racing, and he connects with tech-savvy fans in a way that aligns perfectly with our core customer base,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing at Newegg, in a press release on October 29. “As a company based a mere eight miles from Ryan’s birthplace in La Mirada, we celebrate local success stories like his, and we are proud to lend our support to Ryan as he continues his rise up the NASCAR ranks.”

Newegg’s Addition Continues the Run of Late-Season Business Deals

To usher in our partnership, @Newegg & I will be giving away this $4,300 Gaming PC has some of the BEST hardware available! The PC is equipped with:

•@ASUSUSA RTX 3080

•@AMDRyzen 5950X

•ETCHED design of MY CAR with @Newegg branding! Visit https://t.co/A5B6bXCWeX to enter!💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/wj54EtKPDZ — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) October 28, 2021

Vargas is finishing out the biggest season of his NASCAR career, one in which he has competed on nearly a full-time basis. This year has also featured some significant business deals.

For example, Vargas announced on October 11 that he and JD Motorsports had agreed to an extended deal with partner Swann Security. The company joined the No. 6 team for the final four remaining races and used the opportunity to showcase special schemes.

Vargas ran special Breast Cancer Awareness schemes at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, which featured a pink and blue design. The Martinsville race, however, will celebrate Halloween. This design will feature pumpkins, spiders, black cats, and ghosts. The Swann Security logo will adorn the hood of the stock car while the Newegg Auto logo will take up space on the rear.

Vargas will cap off the year with the race at Phoenix. He will head to the one-mile track with a red, white, and green stock car featuring numerous holiday designs. There will be a Christmas tree, wrapped presents, and the Swann Security Enforcer wearing a Santa hat.

Vargas Will Start the Martinsville Race in a Solid Spot

The driver of the No. 6 will have an opportunity to showcase both Swann and Newegg Auto during the trip to Martinsville Speedway on October 30. He will start the race in a solid position overall and will line up on the 11th row next to Josh Williams, who will also run a special Halloween scheme.

This trip to the Virginia short track will mark the third time that Vargas has started 21st. He kicked off the 2021 season at Daytona International Speedway in the same spot and raced his way to an 18th-place finish. He then lined up 21st again at Pocono Raceway on June 27, but he finished 39th overall as one of five drivers involved in crashes.

Vargas will have this third opportunity to contend from the 21st position during the Dead On Tools 250. The race at Martinsville Speedway will take place on Saturday, October 30, at 6 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the race as the drivers compete over the span of 250 laps.

