Daytona Winner Jeremy Clements Lands Unique Partnership

Jeremy Clements‘ 2022 Xfinity Series campaign featured a win at Daytona and a spot in the playoffs. Now he has capped off the year with a unique partnership with radio host Matthew “Mattman” Harris.

The driver of the No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro has joined forces with GAHLAY!, a South Carolina-based men’s grooming brand. Together, they have launched the Jeremy Clements 500 Beard Oil, which is the result of extensive preparation. The new product features a large list of essential oils, such as Castor Seed Essential Oil, Orange Bitter Essential Oil, and Grape Seed Essential Oil among others.

🏁NEW DROP!🏁 He won the big race down in Daytona & now he's got his own GAHLAY! Beard Oil! Welcome to the family, JEREMY CLEMENTS 500 Beard Oil by GAHLAY! https://t.co/MuqqChgxiE pic.twitter.com/S8k5mjeyhc — The GAHLAY! Co.⚡️ (@GahlayBeardCo) November 18, 2022

“I’ve known Mattman for like 12 years going on The Rise Guys, we became good friends,” Clements said in a press release. “When he started GAHLAY! I used and really liked all the products once I grew a beard in. We worked on this scent all summer and I can’t wait for all my fans to try it. Be a really good stocking stuffer for sure!”

The Partnership Began Months Prior

As Clements noted in the press release, he has enjoyed a friendship with GAHLAY! founder Mattman for several years. He has appeared on The Rise Guys radio show multiple times, including after his win at Daytona International Speedway.

Cheer on my boy @jclements51 in tonight’s Cheddar’s 300 NASCAR race in Bristol! So proud of Jug & thrilled to have the @GahlayBeardCo logo on the car! 7:30PM on the USA Network. He’s gonna have that beard butter in the car for good luck. ⚡️🏁⚡️ https://t.co/f9jiUvPkeq pic.twitter.com/ZEXhoOkpIh — MATTMAN 🕶 (@OhMaffew) September 16, 2022

Additionally, GAHLAY! also partnered with Clements during a pivotal regular-season race. The men’s grooming brand had the bear logo on the name rail of the No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro during the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The regular-season finale featured a late battle between Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, and Noah Gragson. The driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro led 25 laps before winning his sixth race of the year.

Meanwhile, Clements finished 16th in what was his 22nd top-20 of the year. The South Carolina native then turned his attention to the Xfinity Series playoffs and the Round of 12 that featured races at Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the Charlotte Roval.

Clements Will Pursue Strong Performances

Clements closed out the 2022 Xfinity Series season 12th in the standings after reaching the playoffs once again. In total, his season featured five top-10 finishes, two top-fives, and his win at Daytona International Speedway.

Clements will now enjoy some time away from the track before preparing for the unique 2023 Xfinity Series season that includes a trip to Chicago for the street race and a return to Portland International Raceway.

The 2023 season will be Clements’ 13th as a full-time driver. He will use the 33-race schedule as an opportunity to reach 464 career starts and an opportunity to pursue more strong performances.

Clements has secured 37 top-10 finishes, six top-fives, and two wins during his time in the Xfinity Series. His first win took place at Road America in 2017. He was behind Matt Tifft with two laps to go when they made contact and spun.

Jeremy Clements got into Matt Tifft coming into the white flag, then hung on to win at @RoadAmerica! #NASCARonNBC #XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/53bhg2hXl5 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 27, 2017

Clements was able to get the No. 51 turned around before third-place driver Michael Annett closed the 10-second gap. He took the white flag and then held the lead before winning his first career race.

The veteran driver has a win at a road course and a win at a superspeedway. Will he add another during the 2023 season? The answer remains unknown, but Bristol Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway stand out as potential locations for his third career win based on previous top-fives.