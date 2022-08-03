Jeremy Clements Unveils Unique Dale Earnhardt Throwback

Jeremy Clements has just unveiled a unique scheme for the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on August 20 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network). The veteran driver will take on the road course in a unique Dale Earnhardt tribute.

Jeremy Clements Racing unveiled the special scheme on August 3. The No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a pink scheme that throws it back to The Intimidator’s 1956 Ford Victoria that he raced at Concord Motor Speedway. Clements will have Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as his primary partner while Circle B Diecast and The Runner’s Roost join as new associate partners.

“How cool is this car! Our partners have really brought it with the paint schemes this year. Kevin and Ryan Whitaker just added another historic one to the mix with Earnhardt’s first race car!” Clements said in a press release. “It’s always great to have Whitaker on board. They have been a tremendous supporter of ours over the years and I can’t thank them enough for their partnership.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Clements Has Run Consistently at Watkins Glen International

The trip to Watkins Glen International will mark the 11th time that Clements has taken on the track in the Xfinity Series. He has performed consistently overall at the road course with only one DNF in 2017.

Other than the 35th-place finish due to a mechanical issue, Clements has finished inside the top 25 every other time that he has suited up at the track. This includes a 14th-place finish in 2018 and a pair of career-best 11th-place finishes in 2015 and 2019.

Clements does not have a top-10 finish at Watkins Glen International, but he will pursue his first while showcasing the unique pink scheme. If he can achieve this goal, he will secure his eighth career top-10 finish at NASCAR’s road courses, which also includes a win at Road America in 2017.

Clements Remains a Playoff Longshot With 6 Regular-Season Races Left

Clements will showcase this new scheme as he continues to fight for a spot in the playoffs. He is currently 148 points behind Ryan Sieg, who holds the final transfer spot, with six races remaining in the regular season.

Securing a spot on points is unlikely at this late stage of the season. Instead, Clements will remain in what is essentially a must-win situation. He will have to capture one of the six remaining races in order to punch his ticket to the playoffs for the third time since the 2017 season.

There are three other races that stand out as Clements’ best opportunities to win and reach the playoffs. This list includes Darlington Raceway (three career top-10s), Daytona International Speedway (two career top-10s), and Bristol Motor Speedway (three career top-10s). Clements also has a fourth-place finish at the Tennessee short track back in the 2019 season.

READ NEXT: Denny Hamlin Reveals 23XI Racing’s Initial Kurt Busch Fill-In