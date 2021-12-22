Jesse Little Announces Big Plans for 2022 Season

Another NASCAR driver has shared their plans for the 2022 season. Jesse Little, the son of former NASCAR driver Chad Little, has revealed that he will return to the Camping World Truck Series while driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Little teased his big news on Tuesday, December 21, by tweeting that he would make a major announcement and jokingly adding that sources close to the deal said that it would involve the Truck Series. One day later, he posted a photo of the Young’s Motorsports logo on the window of an office.

Young’s Motorsports also issued a press release confirming the news. The team said that Little will make his debut in the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022. Young’s Motorsports said that they would reveal Little’s number, crew chief, partners, and additional details at a later date.

“Everyone at Young’s Motorsports is excited to add Jesse Little to our team lineup next season,” said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young in a statement. “Jesse is an exceptional driver with not only a lot of knowledge but also devotion and drive. His sound work ethic is going to be contagious and we cannot wait for great results with him on the track in 2022.”

Little has never run a full-time season in the Truck Series. He has made 34 starts over six years, but he has registered seven total top-10 finishes. His career-best outing is a sixth-place finish at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

Little Spent The Past 2 Years in a Different Series

The season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway will be Little’s 35th start in the Camping World Truck Series, but it will be his first since the 2020 season. He made three starts for Diversified Motorsports Enterprises while focusing on a full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

Little spent 2020 as the driver of the No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro. He started all 33 races and posted top-10 finishes at Pocono Raceway and Daytona International Speedway.

Little returned to the Xfinity Series in 2021 and ran a partial schedule for BJ McLeod Motorsports. He started 23 total races in the No. 78 entry and registered a season-best finish of 14th at the Daytona Road Course on February 20.

“I am beyond thrilled to be able to join Young’s Motorsports for the 2022 Truck Series season,” Little said in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity for me and my career and I couldn’t be more appreciative of Tyler and his family’s support.

“I honestly feel that we are going to really turn some heads next year and show everyone the capabilities of Young’s Motorsports. Tyler has built an incredible infrastructure with really great people and I’m very much looking forward to working with every one of them.”

Questions Remain About the Young’s Motorsports Lineup

Little joining the organization provides clarity about one of the Young’s Motorsports entries, but there are questions remaining about the others. The organization has yet to confirm plans for multiple other seats.

The Truck Series organization featured multiple drivers during the 2021 season. Spencer Boyd made 19 starts while Kris Wright made 16. Kaz Grala, Josh Berry, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Strickler, and Chris Windom each made limited starts. Tate Fogleman, the winner of the Talladega Superspeedway race, ran a full season.

Fogleman has already confirmed his departure for On Point Motorsports while Wright has announced a move to Niece Motorsports. Boyd has not announced any official plans for 2022, but the driver of the No. 20 teased some new content in December featuring partner Rounded by Concealment Express and his Young’s Motorsports truck.

