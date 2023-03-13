NASCAR Roster Portal Reveals Jimmie Johnson’s Next Start

Jimmie Johnson has remained quiet about his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. However, the NASCAR Roster Portal has provided one piece of information.

According to the information provided, Johnson will be back in the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Camaro at Circuit of the Americas on March 26. He will take on the Texas road course for the first time in his Cup Series career while working with crew chief Todd Gordon once again.

This trip to Austin will be significant for Johnson. He will make his 41st career start on a road course, but it will be his first at Circuit of the Americas. Though the expanded weekend schedule will give him 50 minutes of practice to further learn all of the turns and how the Next Gen car handles them.

Johnson Joins a Stacked Guest Lineup

The initial entry list for Circuit of the Americas will not be available until March 21 or 22, but there are some names that have been made public. Three of them will control open entries while two others will be in chartered entries.

The first announced guest driver was Conor Daly. The IndyCar Series regular will return to TMT Racing and the No. 50 BitNile Chevrolet Camaro (open). He will attempt to qualify for his third career Cup Series start.

The entry list will also include a pair of Formula One champions. Kimi Raikkonen will return to Trackhouse Racing and the No. 91 Chevrolet (open) after making his Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen International in 2022. Fellow champion Jenson Button will join Rick Ware Racing and drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang (charter) in his Cup Series debut.

The final announced guest is Jordan Taylor. The three-time IMSA SportsCar Championship will take over the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro (charter) from Josh Berry, and he will make his Cup Series debut while helping replace an injured Chase Elliott.

Johnson Has 1 Previous Road Course Win

The seven-time Cup Series champion has dozens of starts on road courses in a variety of cars spanning generations. He has contended in several events, but he has only celebrated one time in Victory Lane.

Johnson’s only Cup Series win took place at Sonoma Raceway. He captured the 2010 race after leading 55 laps, and he gained crucial points during his fifth straight championship season. This win was also part of seven straight top-10 finishes at Sonoma Raceway.

Along with the success at Sonoma Raceway, Johnson also has one top-five finish at the Daytona Road Course and several top-fives at Watkins Glen International.

Johnson’s best performances at the Charlotte Roval were a pair of top-10 finishes. He was in a position to challenge Martin Truex Jr. for the win on the final lap of the inaugural Roval race, but he lost control on the final turn and spun them both. Ryan Blaney took advantage and won the race.

Johnson will have another opportunity to test himself on a road course. He will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro while facing off with a stacked list of competitors, and he will gain some more Next Gen experience before his next confirmed event — the Chicago Street Race.