JJ Yeley Majorly Expands 2022 NASCAR Schedule

JJ Yeley has just expanded his 2022 NASCAR schedule in a major way. He will run the full Xfinity Series season with MBM Motorsports after a strong start to the year.

MBM Motorsports announced the news on March 12 with a Facebook post. The team confirmed that Yeley will run full-time in the No. 66 entry while a variety of drivers will take control of the No. 13 during the season. Though the second entry will be on more of a part-time schedule.

“We have been in such a rush to prepare [Cup] and [Xfinity] cars, I did not take the time to post that the week before Daytona, MBM made a deal to put JJ Yeley in our 66 car all year!” team owner Carl Long wrote in the Facebook post. “…We are happy the way our [Xfinity] program is developing. We are making improvements each week. We are focusing on making the 66 the best we can, while having fun and enjoying what we do with the 13.”

Yeley Has Made Significant Moves During 2022

Yeley hasn’t competed on a full-time basis since the 2018 season, but he has continued to run part-time in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. This includes 16 starts during the 2021 season with a best finish of 12th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 2022 season has marked a significant change. Yeley has been active for all four races to start the year, and he kicked off his schedule with a 13th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. He has since run top-25 at Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

While he hasn’t yet cracked the top 10, Yeley has kept himself in the conversation. He has stayed inside of the top 20 during the first four races of the year, and he is currently 19th in the championship standings as he prepares for the trip to the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

MBM Motorsports Dropped Some News About Another Driver

While the Facebook announcement primarily focused on Yeley and his expanded schedule, Long did sneak in some news about another driver. The team owner revealed that Boris Said will make his return to the Cup Series.

According to the post, the California native will drive the No. 66 Bumper.com Ford Mustang during the return to Circuit of the Americas on March 27. He has previous NASCAR experience at the Texas road course after competing in the 2021 Xfinity Series race and finishing 31st, but now he will test his skills in the Gen 7 stock cars.

Said, who has won multiple times across a variety of racing series, only has 54 Cup Series starts in 20 years, but he has eight top-10 finishes and two top-fives. This run includes a career-best third-place finish at Watkins Glen International in 2005. Said also finished fourth overall at Daytona International Speedway during the 2006 Pepsi 400 after winning the Pole Award.

