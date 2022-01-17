MBM Motorsports Announces Significant Change for Daytona

MBM Motorsports will compete in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway but will do so after a significant change. The team will use a Chevrolet Camaro instead of a Toyota Supra or a Ford Mustang.

Team owner Carl Long made the announcement during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He confirmed that Timmy Hill will control the No. 66 for the Xfinity Series race and then dropped the news about the OEM change. Long’s explanation is that his team has struggled to contend with Chevrolet over the years.

“When you look at the past, what performs the best at Daytona in restrictor plate races, Chevrolet has just seemed to kick our butts,” Long said during his appearance. “I’ve got Fords, I’ve got Toyotas. We’ve leased engines from Roush, from Gibbs [Joe Gibbs Racing], and Chevrolet has just kicked our tail in.”

The New MBM Motorsports Chevrolet Has Cup Experience

As Long explained, the new car is not one from the ranks of the Xfinity Series. Instead, MBM Motorsports purchased a Cup Series car that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove during the 2021 season and used to qualify for a spot on the front row. The team repurposed it for Xfinity Series use and leased an engine from Hendrick Motorsports.

The vehicle in question, based on Long’s comments, is the No. 47 that Stenhouse used during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He posted the second-fastest qualifying lap and started the Crown Jewel race on the front row next to Kyle Larson. Stenhouse finished 12th overall while Larson reached Victory Lane in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Hill will now use this stock car during the qualifying session on Saturday, February 19. He will try to secure a spot in the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race (5 p.m. ET on FS1).

Hill Will Have a Packed Schedule During Opening Weekend

All finished with the Daytona test! Very happy with the performance of our car. Next up is qualifying for the Daytona 500! This car is going to look great with some fresh @Bumperdotcom colors! pic.twitter.com/LnP23JfF7l — Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) January 12, 2022

The Maryland native will compete in multiple races during the opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway. He will suit up as the driver of the No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, February 18, while running his first full-time Truck Series season.

Hill’s weekend will continue with the Xfinity Series race. He will join MBM Motorsports and drive the No. 66 Chevrolet Camaro while continuing his longstanding relationship with the team that includes a third-place finish in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in 2020.

Hill will also join forces with Hill Motorsports for the Daytona 500 Cup Series race on February 20. The organization announced on January 11 that Hill will drive the No. 66 Ford Mustang with Bumper.com as his primary partner for the Crown Jewel race.

“I am excited to represent a great company, Bumper.com, at the Daytona 500,” Hill said in a statement. “Everyone at MBM Motorsports has been working hard this offseason and we are excited to get to Daytona to show off all the hard work we have put in this offseason.”

Hill first showcased the Bumper.com Ford Mustang during a two-day Next Gen test at Daytona International Speedway on January 11-12. He joined other Cup Series drivers for a variety of runs around the World Center of Racing and provided feedback about horsepower and aerodynamic packages.

