Justin Allgaier Reunites With Race-Winning Partner

The No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro of Justin Allgaier will have a new look for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The JR Motorsports driver will reunite with Axalta, a company that he previously took to Victory Lane.

JRM announced the news on Monday, March 14, with a glimpse at the multicolored stock car. The black No. 7 features yellow, blue, green, and red stripes on the sides. There is also a massive Axalta logo on the hood. There is one major difference between the current scheme and the one from the past in that Nalley Automotive has replaced EchoPark Automotive as the associate partner.

The last time Allgaier showcased an Axalta scheme was during the 2021 season. He suited up for the EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, and he raced his way to Victory Lane after leading 47 laps and holding off Cup Series star Martin Truex Jr. The win was Allgaier’s first of the year, and it punched his ticket to the playoffs.

Allgaier will showcase his new scheme during the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 19. The Xfinity Series race will air at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 as the veteran driver prepares to pursue his first win of the year.

Axalta Has a History of NASCAR Success

A longtime sponsor of Chevrolet drivers, Axalta is no stranger to success across multiple series. The company has partnered with some major names and reached Victory Lane several times.

William Byron, Allgaier, and Alex Bowman are the drivers that have most recently delivered wins. The driver of the No. 7 captured the 2021 spring race at Atlanta while Bowman won the Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2019, the first of his career.

Byron, for comparison, has won several races in both the Xfinity and Cup Series with Axalta on the car. This list includes the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 Cup Series races and two of his four Xfinity Series wins in 2017.

Of course, Jeff Gordon is the most famous driver to have worked with Axalta. The man in control of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet made three trips to Victory Lane with Axalta as his primary partner, all during the 2014 season. He captured wins at Kansas Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Michigan International Speedway.

Allgaier Started the 2022 Season With Strong Performances

Prior to the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021, Allgaier experienced his fair share of struggles. He crashed in two of the first three races and finished outside of the top 25 three consecutive weeks. Allgaier made positive strides at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (14th) and Phoenix Raceway (eighth) before finally winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 2022 season, for comparison, has featured four-straight strong performances. The Xfinity Series veteran kicked off the year with a fifth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway before taking eighth at Auto Club Speedway. Allgaier’s season has also featured a fifth-place run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a 10th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway while teammate Noah Gragson won.

Allgaier has always had speed, but he also showed his ability to bounce back after an incident at Auto Club Speedway. He got loose off of Turn 2 while driving in the outside lane. Teammate Josh Berry hit his left quarter panel and sent the No. 7 into the wall, causing some friction between the two JRM drivers. Though Allgaier rebounded and still finished in the top 10.

