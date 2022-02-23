Joe Gibbs Racing Extends Deal With 1 of Martin Truex Jr.’s Partners

The No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD will have a key partner back for the NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing has reached a multi-year extension with Reser’s Fine Foods that includes three races as a primary in 2022.

JGR issued a press release on Tuesday, February 22, and announced the news. The team noted that there will be a new Reser’s scheme on Martin Truex Jr.’s No 19, starting with the February 27 race at Auto Club Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The scheme will return for the first Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5, as well as the trip to Watkins Glen International on August 21.

News! 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the @Resers-JGR relationship that began in the #NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013 and has evolved to the team’s NASCAR Cup Series program since 2018. #LetsEat pic.twitter.com/fWbPwxz1ed — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 22, 2022

“Reser’s has been a great partner for us at Joe Gibbs Racing and we’re excited to know that is going to continue in the years to come,” said team owner Joe Gibbs in a statement. “They are a perfect fit for NASCAR, with great food our fans can enjoy camping at the racetrack or with their families at home.”

Along with the three primary races, Reser’s Fine Foods will have a presence throughout the year. The company will serve as an associate partner of Truex and the No. 19 team.

The 2017 Cup Series Champion Showcased Reser’s in 2021

Reser’s Fine Foods and Joe Gibbs Racing first joined forces during the 2013 season when Matt Kenseth displayed the brand in the Xfinity Series. This debut season featured multiple top-10 finishes, as well as a win at Kansas Speedway. The partnership has continued in the years since, expanding to the Cup Series and featuring multiple drivers.

Truex, in particular, showcased Reser’s schemes during four of the 36 races in 2021. The brand first joined him as a primary for the May 16 race at Dover International Speedway when Truex won the Busch Light Pole. The company also returned for trips to Pocono Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Watkins Glen International.

Truex did not reach Victory Lane with Reser’s Fine Foods as a primary partner, but he came close during their fourth race together. He led 34 laps during the August 8 race at Watkins Glen International and ended the day third overall behind Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

Truex Will Have Multiple Primary Partners in 2022

The extended partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Truex will have another important partner back for the 2022 Cup Series season. This list includes Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, and DEWALT.

Truex will showcase his different primary partners while fighting for a return trip to the championship four. He won four Cup Series races during the 2021 season and secured his spot alongside Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson. However, he finished second behind Larson at Phoenix Raceway.

If Truex wins another race in 2022, he will tie Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett for 27th place on the all-time wins list with 32 trips to Victory Lane. Hall of Fame driver Fireball Roberts and Kurt Busch are both tied for 25th with 33 career wins.

Truex does not know if he will achieve this goal, but he will pursue it at Auto Club Speedway on February 27. He will showcase his Reser’s Fine Foods scheme while trying to win his second-ever race at the California track.

