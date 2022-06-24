Joey Logano Makes a Surprising Prediction for Remaining Races

The Cup Series season is 16 races deep, and there have been 12 different winners. Joey Logano is one of the four to reach Victory Lane multiple times, and he expects to see one team rack up another five or six wins before the end of the season.

The 2018 Cup Series champion voiced this opinion on June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway. He explained that the gap between the teams is smaller than in years past, but he said that the good teams will ultimately make the moves required to put distance between themselves and their smaller counterparts.

“I think you’ll have teams that can rack up five, six wins,” Logano said during his media availability, quote courtesy of Racing America’s Matt Weaver. “I think so cuz good teams still figure things out and win, right.”

Logano continued and talked about the teams that can nail the pit stops, utilize the best strategy, put fast cars on the track, and get the drivers in position to move up through the field. He said that those teams will rack up some wins. The importance of these factors is nothing new. Instead, it has only grown as the gap between teams has become smaller. There is simply less room for mistakes.

The Cup Series Competition Has Remained Fairly Balanced

Logano expects to see some teams go on a winning streak, which would mark a significant change from the first 16 races of the 2022 Cup Series season. The competition has been fairly balanced early in the Next Gen era as a testament to the new cars.

There have been 12 winners so far, and only four drivers have won multiple races each. Logano has made trips to Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway while Denny Hamlin registered wins at Richmond Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

William Byron and Ross Chastain were the first two drivers to win multiple races. Byron captured the races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. Chastain, for comparison, won his first career race at Circuit of the Americas. He then returned to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway.

While the drivers in this quartet have all won multiple times, several others have only reached Victory Lane once. Daniel Suarez is the most recent as he won his first career Cup Series race at Sonoma. The list also includes first-time winners in Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

A Winning Streak Would Help Logano Achieve a Big Goal

Logano expects a team to add more wins to its total before the end of the season. He didn’t specifically predict that the No. 22 team would be the one to achieve this goal, but doing so would help him accomplish another goal.

Logano is currently fifth in the championship standings with 10 races remaining in the regular season. He is 30 points behind leader Chase Elliott, and he has plans to overtake his fellow NASCAR champion. Rattling off more wins would help him stack points at a critical point of the season.

“There‘s 15 playoff points if you win that thing,” Logano told NASCAR Media ahead of the trip to Nashville Superspeedway. “I think there‘s a check that comes along with it, too. I don‘t know what it is, but playoff points are very important.”

To Logano’s point, securing an extra 15 points is very important because it’s equal to three race wins. It helps the regular-season champion build up enough of a lead over the cutline that they can almost automatically move past the Round of 16. This removes some stress during the trips to Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

