Joey Logano Breaks Important Tie With NASCAR Legends

Team Penske’s Joey Logano has conquered another new track on the Cup Series schedule. He won at World Wide Technology Raceway and broke a tie with two former drivers, Carl Edwards and Hall of Famer Rex White.

The three drivers had 28 career wins each entering the race weekend at WWTR, but Logano took over sole possession of the 29th spot on the all-time wins list after the June 5 race. He celebrated in Victory Lane and broke his tie with two standout drivers. Logano is now two wins behind fellow champion Martin Truex Jr., who has 31 career trips to Victory Lane in the Cup Series.

The last two laps were PACKED with action. Here is #NASCAROvertime. pic.twitter.com/eKX5YWZpZ6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 5, 2022

Logano won his 29th career Cup Series race on June 5 after an entertaining final battle with Kyle Busch. The two rivals lined up on the front row for an overtime restart, and Logano used a push from teammate Ryan Blaney to take the lead. However, the driver of the No. 18 used a crossover move to get back in front.

Logano dropped to second momentarily, but he used a crossover move of his own to get past Busch once again. He also had the benefit of Busch getting a little loose on the outside. Once Logano took back the lead, he cruised to Victory Lane for the 29th time in his career.

Logano Has Captured Multiple Inaugural Cup Series Races

The race at World Wide Technology Raceway was the first for the Cup Series drivers. Logano held off the Busch brothers during overtime, and he continued his trend of capturing inaugural races at unique tracks.

There have been multiple new additions to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The 2021 season featured the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, Road America, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The 2022 season added the LA Memorial Coliseum and World Wide Technology Raceway.

Logano has accounted for wins at three of these new additions. He won the inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway before holding off Busch at the LA Memorial Coliseum to capture his first trip to Victory Lane in 2022. Logano then added his third new win at WWTR on June 5.

This win was Logano’s third in 2022. Though it was his second of the regular season. It helped him keep the sixth spot in the championship standings. He is now three points behind Truex and 12 points behind Blaney.

Logano Has 11 Consecutive Seasons With a Win

The win at WWTR was the second for Logano during the 2022 regular season, and it marked an important moment in his career. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang now has six seasons with multiple wins.

This run includes the 2020 season where he reached the championship four after winning three times. It also includes the 2018 season when Logano won three times and won the Cup Series championship.

The driver of the No. 22 has an interesting history in NASCAR where he excels in even-numbered years. He reached the championship four in 2014 after winning five times. Two years later, he returned to the championship four after winning three times and he finished second overall in the standings behind Jimmie Johnson.

