Joey Logano Celebrates Historic Win With Throwback Scheme

Team Penske has unveiled the throwback scheme that Joey Logano will use at Darlington Raceway during Throwback weekend. It is one that honors a historic win for the NASCAR Cup Series organization.

Team Penske unveiled the scheme on Sunday, April 23, ahead of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The team announced that Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang will feature a red, white, and blue scheme honoring Mark Donohue’s AMC Matador that he used to win Team Penske’s first Cup Series race.

This win took place during the 1973 season when Donohue made two Cup Series starts. The first was at Riverside International Raceway in California. The Pennsylvania native started fourth overall in the red, white, and blue No. 16 AMC, and he led 138 laps before capturing the win.

Donohue spent several years with Team Penske while competing in multiple series. Donohue made six NASCAR Cup Series starts (one win), 29 USAC Champ Car Series starts (three wins), and 14 Formula One starts. He played such a pivotal role in the organization that there are massive photos of him in the team facility.

Donohue is not the only driver to achieve a career-first win at Riverside International Raceway. Team owner Roger Penske also did so in 1963 in a NASCAR Pacific Coast Late Model race.

Logano Will Pursue Another Darlington Raceway Win

Logano, who called it an “amazing honor to honor Donohue,” will aim to deliver another strong performance at The Lady in Black. This is something that he achieved during the 2022 Cup Series season en route to his second career championship.

The last time Logano took on Throwback Weekend, he showcased a scheme that threw it back to the design of his quarter-midget that put him on the path to NASCAR. This red scheme featured several nods to his quarter-midget, including the gold stripes.

Logano showcased this scheme frequently at Daytona International Speedway as he started from the pole and led 107 total laps. He then used the red No. 22 Ford Mustang to bump William Byron out of the way late so that he could go on to win his first race of the season.

Logano Will Likely Contend for Another Win at Darlington

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang has captured wins at multiple tracks on the Cup Series schedule. This list includes Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Kansas Speedway among others.

Logano only has one win at Darlington Raceway in his Cup Series career. However, he has performed consistently at the South Carolina track with top-10 finishes in 55.6 percent of his 18 starts. This includes six top-five finishes, two of which were in the 2022 races.

If Logano can win at Darlington Raceway, he could move into a tie with Fireball Roberts for the 26th-most wins in NASCAR Cup Series history. He entered the Geico 500 weekend with 32 Cup Series wins, which put him in a tie with Dale Jarrett. Logano was one win ahead of Martin Truex Jr., and he was fifth among full-time Cup Series drivers.