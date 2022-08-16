Josh Berry Debuts New Scheme for First Watkins Glen Race

The No. 8 is going to have a bright, new look for the Xfinity Series trip to Watkins Glen International. Josh Berry and Tire Pros will partner with the Gary Sinise Foundation and ATD’s Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign.

JRM issued a press release announcing the news. The No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a bright scheme bearing the logos for the Gary Sinise Foundation, Tire Pros, and the Summer of Heroes Campaign, which “supports American troops, veterans, first responders, and their families.”

“It’s an honor to carry the Gary Sinise Foundation on this No. 8 car,” Berry said in a press release. “What the foundation has been able to do for veterans, first responders, and their families is so impactful. Hopefully, we can help Tire Pros and ATD reach their fundraising goal and celebrate with this car in Victory Lane.”

Berry will showcase this special scheme during two separate events. It will debut during the trip to Watkins Glen International before returning for the race at Daytona International Speedway.

The Summer of Heroes Campaign, which raised $1 million for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mental health programs in 2021, will run through August 31. Those interested in supporting the campaign can make donations on the Tire Pros website.

Berry Will Make His Series Debut Watkins Glen Debut

The August 20 race will mark Berry’s sixth road course race in the Xfinity Series. Though it will be his first time taking on Watkins Glen International in the No. 8, a track that has been part of the Xfinity Series since 1991 when Terry Labonte won the inaugural race.

Berry has contended for strong finishes in his limited time on the road courses. He has five starts with three top-10 finishes and two top-fives. This run includes a fourth-place finish at Portland International Raceway and a third-place finish at Road America.

While Berry has no prior experience at Watkins Glen International in the Xfinity Series, he has taken on the track in a different vehicle. He joined Rackley W.A.R. for the Camping World Truck Series race at the road course in 2021, and he finished 11th in the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado.

Berry Sits in a Strong Position Heading Toward the Playoffs

The trip to Watkins Glen marks one of the five remaining races in the Xfinity Series regular season. It will be one of the few opportunities for Berry and the No. 8 team to stockpile points before the Round of 12 begins at Texas Motor Speedway.

Berry is currently in a strong position. He has two wins in 2022 along with 12 total top-10 finishes and nine top-fives. NASCAR’s standings project him to be the fifth seed entering the playoffs, putting him well above the cutline during the opening round.

If Berry can avoid incidents and remain consistent during the opening round, he should be able to cruise through to the Round of Eight for the first time in his career. Though there are always concerns about the trip to Talladega Superspeedway and the inevitable cautions.

