Watkins Glen Entry List Features Drivers From 7 Countries

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International on August 21 for another road course race. The entry list features 39 drivers and representatives from seven countries.

The first country on the list, obviously, is the United States. The majority of the full-time field hails from numerous states across the country. Daniel Suarez is the exception as he is from Monterrey, Mexico. He is the only driver from Mexico to secure a Cup Series win, a feat that he achieved at Sonoma Raceway.

The entry list also features several guest drivers from around the world. Russian Daniil Kvyat will make his second Cup Series start of the season while Dutch driver Loris Hezemans will make his fourth start of the season. Meanwhile, Kyle Tilley (United Kingdom) will make his second start of the year for Live Fast Motorsports.

The diverse entry list also features two drivers making their Cup Series debuts. Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen will suit up for Trackhouse Racing while debuting the Project91 entry. Germany’s Mike Rockenfeller will take over the No. 77 entry for Spire Motorsports.

Tilley Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Experience

The Next Gen era has featured multiple drivers from the international ranks making their debuts in the NASCAR Cup Series. Champions are testing themselves in an entirely different style of race car while making the sport more diverse.

Tilley has the most experience among the group of international drivers considering that he made his national series debut during the 2021 season. He competed in an Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International while driving for BJ McLeod Motorsports. He also made three road course starts for Live Fast Motorsports during the 2021 season.

Tilley only has one Cup Series start so far in 2022. He took over the No. 78 Ford Mustang at Road America and finished 30th overall after starting at the rear of the field. Now he will take on another road course while facing off with a stacked lineup.

Hezemans Will Pursue a Goal at Watkins Glen

The race at Watkins Glen will provide Hezemans and Team Hezeberg with another opportunity to gain experience in the Cup Series. It will also serve as a track where the two-time EuroNASCAR champion can pursue a strong finish.

Hezemans, who has previous experience in the Xfinity Series, made his Cup Series debut during the 2022 season. He has made three starts for the newly-formed team, but he hasn’t finished any of these races. The No. 27 Ford Mustang has dealt with mechanical issues each time.

The unexpected issues also extended to Kvyat’s entry during the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He joined Team Hezeberg for the road course race while making his Cup Series debut in the No. 26, but a suspension issue ended his race after 43 laps. Now the former Formula 1 driver will have another opportunity to pursue a strong finish.

