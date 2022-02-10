Josh Berry Lands a New Primary Partner for 2022

The No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro has a new partner for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Jarrett Systems, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, will serve as a primary partner of Josh Berry for three races.

JR Motorsports announced the news on February 10 and showed off the new scheme. Berry’s No. 8 Chevrolet will feature a black base with red accents, white numbers, and a massive Jarrett Systems logo. Associate partner Harrison’s Workwear will have logos on the rear of the stock car.

JR Motorsports confirmed in the press release that the Jarrett Chevrolet will make its debut at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21. The scheme will return for races at the Indianapolis Road Course (July 30) and Talladega Superspeedway (October 1).

“It’s great to be able to welcome another new partner like Jarrett on board of our No. 8 Chevrolet,” Berry said in a statement. “This makes me look forward to getting to Daytona even more. I can’t wait to see what this season brings for this partnership and race team.”

Berry Will Showcase Another New Partner at Daytona

Race. Month. We're incredibly excited to partner with @JRMotorsports and @joshberry in the XFinity Series this season. Can't wait to see this ride flying around Daytona! pic.twitter.com/CvZUf3yABM — HarrisonsUSA (@HarrisonsUsa) February 1, 2022

The Tennessee native has multiple new partners for the 2022 Xfinity Series season, as well as a returning primary in Tire Pros. One of these new additions, Harrison’s Workwear, will make its debut during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The green, orange, and white scheme first debuted during a special event on December 11. Fans had the opportunity to see the stock car up close and get some autographs from the JR Motorsports driver. Now, however, the bright stock car will compete at the World Center of Racing.

The trip to Daytona will only be the first of several races featuring Harrison’s Workwear as a primary partner. The company has agreed to join Berry and the No. 8 Chevrolet for eight separate dates on the Xfinity Series schedule while alternating with Tire Pros and Jarrett Systems.

Berry Will Make Up a Partially Revamped Lineup

When Berry climbs into the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for the season-opening race at Daytona, he will join a partially reconfigured lineup. He will join forces with returning full-time drivers Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier. He will also be teammates with Sam Mayer, who will be full-time for the first time in his career.

Both Mayer and Berry ran part-time schedules in 2021 while sharing the No. 8, but they will work alongside each other in 2022. Berry will strive to reach the playoffs for the first time after winning two races in 2021 while Mayer will pursue his first career Xfinity Series win.

Gragson and Allgaier, for comparison, are in different situations. They have both achieved success in their Xfinity Series careers while reaching Victory Lane multiple times. They have also reached the championship four and competed for the title. Though both have fallen short of holding up the championship trophy. Allgaier’s best finish was second in 2020 while Gragson’s best was third in 2021.

The two veterans will each strive to return to Victory Lane, the playoffs, and the championship four during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. They will partner with Berry and Mayer while trying to bring multiple trophies to JR Motorsports.

