Dale Jr., JR Motorsports Ink Big Extension With Key Primary Partner

Noah Gragson will move up to the Cup Series for the 2023 season, but one of his key partners will remain. JR Motorsports has inked a big extension with Bass Pro Shops.

JR Motorsports held a special unveiling event at Bass Pro Shops in Concord, N.C., on November 1. The team revealed that it will continue to have key support from Bass Pro Shops, albeit in a unique way. The company will support three drivers as part of the multi-faceted extension, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Check out @DaleJr’s car for the South Carolina 400 at @FlorenceMSpdwy 👀 pic.twitter.com/XNYVvWWKQP — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) November 1, 2022

Josh Berry, who has five wins with JRM, will have Bass Pro Shops as one of his primary partners. The company will take over his No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for 11 Xfinity Series races during the 2023 season.

Carson Kvapil, the 2022 CARS Tour champion, will also work with Bass Pro Shops as he defends his title. He will have Bass Pro Shops as a primary partner for 20 Late Model events across the Southeast.

“We’re excited for Bass Pro Shops to continue their partnership with JR Motorsports,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “We’ve had a lot of success together with Bass Pro Shops over the years, and that’s been a big part in seeing this partnership evolve.

“I can’t say enough about what it means to have Johnny [Morris] and Bass Pro involved on so many levels with us. The JRM Bass Pro Chevrolets will be at a lot of different race tracks in 2023, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Have a Special Bass Pro Scheme

Berry and Kvapil will not be the only drivers displaying Bass Pro Shops schemes. Earnhardt will also do so during multiple racing events as he controls two different stock cars.

According to the press release, Earnhardt will have a throwback scheme on the No. 3 Chevrolet on November 19 when he competes in the Late Model race at Florence Motor Speedway. He will drive a Late Model with a gold scheme paying homage to Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s stock car from the 1998 All-Star Race.

.@joshberry is going to have some fun wheeling the @BassProShops throwback @SNM_Park in a few weeks! pic.twitter.com/UmIMDRftZO — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) November 1, 2022

Along with the Late Model race, Earnhardt will also have Bass Pro Shops as he makes his return to the Xfinity Series for the 2023 season. He will have the company as the primary on his No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro.

Earnhardt has not revealed the date of this one-off start featuring Bass Pro Shops, but he did drop a surprise by saying that he will make two starts instead of just one. He will make both of these starts during the second half of the schedule when NBC has coverage.

The Bass Pro Shops Schemes Will Feature a Common Cause

So any guesses where this @BassProShops gem is going to run at next year? https://t.co/7CbeH5PXjd pic.twitter.com/X4bPtoMTVd — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) November 1, 2022

The throwback scheme drew the most attention, understandably so, but Earnhardt’s Xfinity Series ride also sparked some comments with its orange and black scheme. It also featured the word “CLUB” on multiple parts of the body.

As a press release detailed, all three cars will highlight the Bass Pro Shops Conservation CLUB Card. This is the program that rewards shoppers with points for every purchase at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

This scheme will be put on display as Berry, in particular, tries to secure more wins. JRM’s partnership with Bass Pro Shops has already featured 12 trips to Victory Lane, courtesy of Noah Gragson. Now there will be more opportunities during the 2023 season.