Josh Berry Captures Historic Mark at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro just delivered a historic win. Josh Berry captured the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which was Chevrolet’s 500th trip to Victory Lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Berry took advantage of a late caution for Brandon Jones half-spinning. He navigated his way past multiple drivers, including regular-season champion AJ Allmendinger, and he took the lead after hard contact with the wall. Berry then went on to build up a lead over both Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson before crossing the finish line first.

There have been numerous drivers that have won races for the Bowtie. Berry is the latest, but this run started with Tommy Houston. He led 43 laps at Hickory Speedway in 1982 — the inaugural season for the modern era of the series — and he snapped a streak featuring only Pontiac and Oldsmobile drivers.

This win was Berry’s third of the 2022 Xfinity Series season, which is his first campaign as a full-time driver. He also captured the fall race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second consecutive season after replacing an injured Michael Annett in the No. 1 Chevrolet in 2021.

Berry Will Now Race for a Championship

With the historic win behind him, Berry will now look forward to an even bigger challenge. He will prepare for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, a race that will provide him with an opportunity to join an esteemed list.

There are three drivers that have won championships for JR Motorsports. Chase Elliott was the first. He captured the 2014 title while driving the No. 9 Chevrolet. William Byron then followed in 2017 while also driving the No. 9 Chevrolet.

Tyler Reddick was the most recent driver to win the championship for JR Motorsports. He took over the No. 9 Chevrolet after Byron moved up to the Cup Series, and he won two races in the entry. The second of these victories was the season finale, which helped him capture the title over Cole Custer.

Berry will now try to win the 2022 Xfinity Series championship for JR Motorsports at a track where he has only made two starts. Berry made his series debut at Phoenix Raceway in 2021 and finished 36th after a crash. He then finished third during the 2022 spring race.

3 Teammates Will Try To Join Berry

Berry punched his ticket to the Xfinity Series championship four with the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He jumped from below the cutline into a coveted spot and set himself up for a memorable season.

There are three spots remaining in the championship four, which Berry’s teammates will try to secure. Noah Gragson is in the best position after winning a stage at LVMS and finishing second. He now sits 44 points above the cutline heading toward Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Justin Allgaier is also above the cutline after finishing third at the Nevada track, but he has less room for error. He is only 15 points above Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, so he will have to focus on stacking as many points as possible in the next two races.

Sam Mayer, the youngest member of the JRM roster, sits in the worst position. He is the lowest driver below the cutline, and he is 36 points behind Allgaier despite turning in a solid points day at LVMS. He scored points in the first two stages before ending the race seventh overall.