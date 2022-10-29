JR Motorsports Takes Over NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4

There is one race remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The championship-hopeful drivers will now head to Phoenix Raceway, a track where JR Motorsports will have a distinct advantage based on numbers and experience.

Three of the four remaining drivers all race for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team. Noah Gragson leads the way with his eight wins while Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier each have three wins from the 2022 season. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs rounds out the championship four with his six wins, including the controversial battle at Martinsville Speedway where he wrecked teammate Brandon Jones.

Two of these drivers have championship four experience. Gragson made his debut during the 2021 season, and he finished third in the standings. The 2022 season finale will mark the fifth time since 2016 that Allgaier has made an appearance in the championship four. His best finish is second in 2020.

Neither Berry nor Gibbs has reached the playoffs prior to the 2022 season. They both ran part-time schedules in 2021 while driving for JR Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, respectively. Now they will both make their first appearances in the championship four.

JR Motorsports Has 3 Previous Xfinity Series Championships

The 2022 season finale will provide JR Motorsports with a big opportunity. The team will have a three-in-four chance to win its third championship since the 2014 Xfinity Series season. Gibbs is the only driver that could play spoiler.

Chase Elliott was the first driver to win the title for JR Motorsports. He finished 17th in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but he had enough points to hold off JR Motorsports teammate Regan Smith in the standings.

William Byron was the second driver to win it all for JR Motorsports. He captured the title during the 2017 season after finishing third in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He didn’t have to win the race as teammates Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier finished behind him. Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric was fourth in the championship standings.

One year later, only one JR Motorsports driver reached the championship four. Tyler Reddick joined Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer, Hemric, and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell. Reddick took care of business by winning the final race of the year and capturing the championship.

The Final Xfinity Series Race Will Be Fascinating

The final Xfinity Series race will be fascinating for numerous reasons. Chief among them will be the battle between the championship four. All of these drivers have numerous wins in the 2022 season, and they have all shown speed at the Arizona track.

Gragson has the most recent win at Phoenix Raceway. He captured the spring race during his hot start to the season. Allgaier also has two wins at the track — one in 2017 and another in 2019.

Gibbs, for comparison, only has two starts at Phoenix Raceway. He finished second overall behind Austin Cindric in 2021. He then finished sixth overall during the 2022 spring race while Gragson celebrated in Victory Lane.

Similarly, Berry only has two starts at Phoenix Raceway. He crashed during the 2021 race, which served as his Xfinity Series debut at the track. Berry then rebounded early in 2022 by finishing third in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.