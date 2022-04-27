Larry McReynolds Is Heading Back to the Booth

FOX Sports is giving America’s Crew Chief a throwback role for the trip to Dover Motor Speedway. Larry McReynolds will make his return to the booth to call the Cup Series race at the Monster Mile.

FOX Sports PR and McReynolds announced the news on April 27 and confirmed that America’s Crew Chief would join Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy for an afternoon of NASCAR Cup Series action. He has long been a prominent part of the coverage, but he has worked from the studio for the past several years while discussing pit strategy and rules infractions.

From the pit box last week to the @NASCARonFOX broadcast booth this weekend, @LarryMac28 joins @MikeJoy500 and @ClintBowyer to call Sunday’s @NASCAR Cup Series race from Dover Motor Speedway on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/TRFk5SNfV0 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 27, 2022

This reunion in the booth continues FOX Sports’ trend of using the 2022 season to feature unique personalities alongside Bowyer and Joy. The list of guest analysts has included Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, Darrell Waltrip, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart. NBC Sports even let Dale Earnhardt Jr. take part in a crossover during the trip to Talladega Superspeedway.

McReynolds Teased a Return During the 2021 Season

Gordon created numerous conversations in June 2021 by announcing that he would leave the FOX Sports booth after the season ended. He would move over to Hendrick Motorsports full-time and assume the role as vice-chairman.

This news understandably created questions about who would replace Gordon in the booth. There were numerous predictions and guesses. Though a rotating third chair was not one of the prominent options.

McReynolds chimed in on the conversation, and he teased a potential return to the FOX Sports booth. He expressed his appreciation for Gordon and the time that they spent together. He also clarified that he wasn’t hanging up his microphone anytime soon.

“I want to clear 2 things up…I’ve NEVER said I didn’t want to travel to the track and as far as retirement, even semi, I have NO plans as long as God Blesses me!” McReynolds tweeted on Wednesday, June 23.

McReynolds joined the FOX Sports booth for the 2001 season, and he formed a three-man booth with Waltrip and Joy. They called some of the biggest races in NASCAR history during a run together that lasted until 2015. However, McReynolds took on a different analyst role in 2016 when a recently-retired Gordon entered the booth.

McReynolds Recently Completed Another Return

The return to the FOX Sports booth continues a unique season for McReynolds. He also recently completed a race weekend that featured a return to the pit box for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.

McReynolds joined forces with Richard Childress Racing for the Xfinity Series trip to Talladega Superspeedway. He served as the crew chief for Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team and helped guide them to a second-place finish behind Noah Gragson in the AG-Pro 300.

McReynolds had not worked with a NASCAR driver since Mike Skinner in 2000, but there was no sign of rust. He achieved success with Earnhardt and RCR, which included the first pole win of Earnhardt’s career. Now he will continue a unique season by heading to Dover Motor Speedway and getting back in the FOX Sports booth.

