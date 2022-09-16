Noah Gragson Makes History for JR Motorsports

Noah Gragson has just made history for JR Motorsports. He became the first driver to win three consecutive races for the NASCAR Xfinity Series team.

The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro achieved this feat at Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where he expected to struggle. He gambled on a late caution with more than 20 laps remaining, and he stayed out on the track while race leader Justin Allgaier headed to the pits for fresh tires. Gragson then held off both Austin Hill and Brandon Jones on the final run to the checkered flag.

RETWEET to congratulate @NoahGragson for winning at Bristol! #NASCAR He outlasts Brandon Jones down the stretch to capture another Xfinity Series victory. pic.twitter.com/PY6rjnZhh4 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 17, 2022

This win, which was Gragson’s sixth of the season, was his third in a row. He kicked off this streak at Darlington Raceway when he turned in a dominant performance.

Gragson then won the rain-shortened race at Kansas Speedway after taking the lead at the end of Stage 2. The trip to Bristol Motor Speedway continued this streak and served as a historic moment for JR Motorsports.

JRM Has Multiple 3-Win Streaks With Different Drivers

The three-win streak is historic for JR Motorsports, but it is not the first time that the organization has celebrated multiple weeks in a row. Gragson is just the first driver to achieve this feat completely by himself.

The first time JRM had a three-win streak was in 2014. Chase Elliott won at Texas Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick then took JRM to Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway. Elliott Sadler snapped the streak at three races by winning at Talladega Superspeedway.

The second three-win streak took place earlier in the 2022 season. Gragson kicked off this streak at Talladega Superspeedway and then Josh Berry captured the race at Dover Motor Speedway. Allgaier made it three in a row at Darlington Raceway during Throwback Weekend.

JR Motorsports nearly set a new record at Texas Motor Speedway. William Byron was within reach of winning the fourth race in a row while driving for his former Xfinity Series team, but Tyler Reddick took Big Machine Racing to Victory Lane after leading the final 31 laps.

The 2022 Season Has Been Historic for Multiple Reasons

The win at Bristol Motor Speedway was historic for JR Motorsports and Gragson. It wasn’t the only reason why this has been the best season — statistically speaking — in the organization’s history.

Another reason is the number of wins. Three of the full-time drivers at JR Motorsports — Gragson, Allgaier, and Josh Berry — have combined to win 11 Xfinity Series races. Cup Series driver Kyle Larson added another during the race weekend at Watkins Glen International.

This mark set a new record for JR Motorsports. The organization’s previous best season was 2014 when Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Regan Smith, and Kasey Kahne combined to win nine races. Harvick had the most trips to Victory Lane at four during his part-time campaign, but Elliott ended the season as the Xfinity Series champion.

The current JR Motorsports lineup surpassed this mark earlier in the 2022 season. Now they continue to keep pushing it further and further with each passing week. The only question remaining is whether one of the four playoff drivers can cap off the year by winning JRM’s fourth championship.