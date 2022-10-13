Justin Allgaier Channels the Terminator for NASCAR Announcement

Justin Allgaier has just provided some important information. He channeled his inner Arnold Schwarzenegger and revealed that he will return to the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

JR Motorsports released the news with a video on October 13. Allgaier told PR rep Mike Campbell to check his phone, which began playing a compilation video. When asked about the purpose of the Schwarzenegger quotes, Allgaier simply said, “I’m back” before exiting the hauler.

According to a press release, Allgaier will once again run full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet while BRANDT Professional Agriculture serves as his primary sponsor for 20 events and associate sponsor for the remainder of the schedule.

“It’s an honor for us to continue this partnership alongside Rick (Brandt) and everyone at BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” said JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “BRANDT and Justin have become synonymous with performance and success, and Rick’s enthusiasm for this program is unmatched. Year after year the No. 7 team remains one of the strongest competitors in the garage.”

Allgaier Has Achieved Success at JRM

The Illinois native had experience in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series before joining forces with JR Motorsports, a run that included one previous Xfinity win with Team Penske and two with Turner Motorsports.

Since joining JRM in 2016, however, Allgaier has become a perennial championship contender. He has piled up 16 wins over six consecutive seasons, including a career-high of five in 2018. Allgaier also has four championship four appearances with a career-best finish of second in 2020.

“It’s great to return to JRM next season and to continue our partnership with BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” Allgaier said in a statement. “Our relationship has continued to grow and expand and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished together. They have become a family to me. The same way that JRM has over the last seven years.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to drive this No. 7 Chevrolet for Dale [Earnhardt Jr.] and Kelley [Earnhardt Miller] and compete for race wins and championships year after year. The goals have remained the same for us, and we feel confident that they will come to fruition.”

Allgaier remains in contention for his fifth appearance in the championship four. He has reached the Round of Eight in the playoffs, and he enters the race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway sitting 11 points above the cutline.

JR Motorsports Has 1 Contract Question Remaining

The Xfinity Series organization has locked up some drivers for the 2023 season, two of which have agreed to return. Allgaier will return to the No. 7 Chevrolet while Sam Mayer will return to the No. 1.

There will also be a new addition to the organization. Noah Gragson will move up to the Cup Series and join Petty GMS Motorsports, so Brandon Jones will move over to JRM and replace him in the No. 9 after multiple seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Three of the spots are secure, so there is now only one question remaining. JR Motorsports has to announce the future of the No. 8 Chevrolet and whether Josh Berry will return for his second full-time season in the entry after securing 19 top-10s, 10 top-fives, and two wins.

The Tennessee native joined his JRM teammates in the playoffs after winning at Dover Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. He then quietly pointed his way through the first round of the playoffs with three top-10 finishes and one top-five. Now he is 11 points below the cutline heading to Las Vegas with an opportunity to reach the championship four.