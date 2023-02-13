JTG Daugherty Racing Adds Season-Long Partner

JTG Daugherty Racing continues to make moves ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has added Sugarlands Distilling Company as a season-long partner.

JTG Daugherty Racing originally announced Sugarlands Distilling’s return on February 2, ahead of the trip to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash. However, the team provided more details on February 13 with a press release. Chief among them is that Sugarlands Distilling is now the Official Spirits Partner of JTG Daugherty Racing.

As part of this role, the Tennessee-based company will have a co-primary role during one race of the 2023 Cup Series season. JTG Daugherty Racing will not reveal when this partnership will take place until later in the season. Additionally, Sugarlands Distilling will have a presence on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s firesuit and hauler.

Sugarlands Distilling Made Its Debut on the No. 47 in 2022

Sugarlands Distilling has expanded its presence in racing over the past couple of seasons. The company inked a deal with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt, which led to the creation of High Rock Vodka and primary sponsorship of Landon Huffman’s Late Model.

Additionally, Sugarlands Distilling had a presence on two different NASCAR entries during the 2022 season. High Rock Vodka was the primary partner for Josh Berry’s No. 8 during the playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway while Sugarlands Distilling served as a co-primary on Stenhouse’s No. 47 during a trip to Watkins Glen International.

“We have a deep connection to motorsports and its fans, from local short tracks up to the highest level of racing, the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Patrick Sullivan, Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer.

“We’re excited and grateful to partner with JTG Daugherty Racing in an expanded capacity in 2023, which will offer a great complement to our marketing efforts around grassroots racing.”

Stenhouse Will First Showcase Another Partner

Sugarlands Distilling Company will return to the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro at some point during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. First, however, Stenhouse will showcase another partner during a Crown Jewel event.

When Stenhouse competes in the Daytona 500, he will have a Kroger logo on the hood of his stock car. Cottonelle will take over the sides of the blue, white, and yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

Stenhouse will put the Kroger/Cottonelle scheme on display as he attempts to win his second career race at Daytona International Speedway. He previously captured the 2017 Coke Zero 400 while driving for Roush Fenway Racing — now RFK Racing — but he remains in pursuit of the Daytona 500.

The Mississippi native will enter the race week in the middle of the pack in terms of odds. According to BetMGM, Stenhouse is at +3,300. He is in a tie with several drivers, including Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, Aric Almirola, Ryan Preece, and Erik Jones.

Stenhouse’s best finish in the Daytona 500 was seventh at the start of the 2014 Cup Series season. Though he was in a position to fight for a strong finish in 2022 before a push from Brad Keselowski led to him crashing with fewer than 10 laps remaining.