Coca-Cola Headlines Ricky Stenhouse’s Massive List of New Partners

The No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet will have a wide variety of primary schemes in 2023. Nine new partners have joined an already massive lineup of sponsors supporting Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced the news with a detailed press release. The NASCAR Cup Series team announced that Coca-Cola will now be part of the lineup during multiple races. Stenhouse joins an existing roster already featuring Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, and Denny Hamlin as Coca-Cola celebrates 25 years in NASCAR.

Along with Coca-Cola, Stenhouse will also have new support from Pit Boss Grills, Icy Hot, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Tree Top, Kellog Company, Blue Buffalo, and Upfield. This partnership with Upfield, in particular, will feature a Country Crock scheme during Throwback Weekend.

A Classic NASCAR Sponsor Returns to JTG Daugherty Racing

While there were several new partners that joined the fold, many others announced their return to JTG Daugherty Racing and Stenhouse’s No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro.

Kroger will obviously have a presence while continuing one of the longest partnerships in NASCAR, as will Kimberly-Clark as the company continues a deal that first began back in the 2010 season. This includes schemes for Scott Brand, Cottonelle, Kleenex, and Viva.

Stenhouse will also see the return of Sugarlands Distilling, Colgate-Palmolive, Bimbo Bakeries, General Mills, Conagra Brands (Slim Jim), Riviana Foods (Minute Rice), and Harvest Hill’s SunnyD as the company has a presence across multiple Cup Series teams.

One other interesting return is that of the Hershey Company. The candy company, which had a longtime role supporting Kevin Harvick at Richard Childress Racing, turned heads in 2021 as it had a presence on Ryan Preece’s No. 37 Chevrolet Talladega Superspeedway.

The Reese’s colors made another limited return in the 2022 season. The candy had a co-primary role on the No. 47 alongside Kroger during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Reese’s will now take over the No. 47 during the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

JTG Daugherty Racing Also Revealed Stenhouse’s Clash Scheme

The No. 47 will be like a rotating billboard during the 2023 Cup Series season as several partners take over. This includes the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum as Stenhouse debuts a cheesy scheme.

The Mississippi native will have two primary partners during the exhibition race. Velveeta will take over the sides of the No. 47, which will highlight melted cheese. Grocery store chain Food 4 Less will then take over the hood.

I will always be big fans of this team because they don’t give a damn what you said to do with the rocker box. pic.twitter.com/UV4SaV96lN — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 1, 2023

Velveeta had a prominent role alongside Pick ‘N Save during the trip to Road America in 2022 while Food 4 Less and Slim Jim shared a primary partnership during the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The first trip to the LA Memorial Coliseum featured Stenhouse lining up ninth overall in the Food 4 Less/Slim Jim Chevrolet Camaro. He then ended the day 13th overall while Joey Logano captured the historic win.

Stenhouse will now return to the LA Memorial Coliseum with his cheesy scheme, and he will try to kick off his fourth full-time season at JTG Daugherty Racing with a strong performance in the annual exhibition event.