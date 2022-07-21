Justin Allgaier Reunites With Key Partner for Indianapolis

The No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro will have a new scheme for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race on July 30. Justin Allgaier will reunite with Precision Build after one previous race together.

JR Motorsports announced the news ahead of the trip to Pocono Raceway. The NASCAR team confirmed Precision Build’s return and noted that the company will share primary sponsorship with BRANDT Professional Agriculture. The scheme will feature the BRANDT red, but there will be several black sections as Precision Build joins for the road course race.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 absolutely love this look for @IMS. Ready to rock the Black and Red and get those 🌽 numbers back in VL. @BrandtRacing @JRMotorsports @TeamChevy https://t.co/GcUSvX24v2 — Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) July 20, 2022

“It is great to welcome back Precision Build to our No. 7 Chevrolet in Indy,” Allgaier said in a press release. “To see them return in this co-branded effort with BRANDT Professional Agriculture is really special, especially at a place as historic as Indianapolis. Hopefully, we can keep the car clean all race long and be in contention for the win in the end.”

Allgaier’s Previous Race With Precision Build Featured Success

The first time that Allgaier worked with Precision Build, he achieved some success at one of NASCAR’s most difficult tracks. He suited up for the May 21, 2020, race at Darlington Raceway and climbed into a black and grey stock car.

Allgaier started 10th overall in the Xfinity Series race after NASCAR set the starting lineup, and he kept himself in contention throughout the day. He secured points in Stages 1 and 2 while battling Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, and Noah Gragson among others. Allgaier led nine laps before finishing third overall behind Briscoe and Busch.

Allgaier didn’t take Precision Build to Victory Lane, but he secured 48 crucial points. This top-five finish moved him to sixth in the standings and kept him on the path to the playoffs. Now he will try to keep a recent hot streak going while reuniting with Precision Build.

Allgaier Rocketed Up the Xfinity Series Leaderboard

The start of the 2022 Xfinity Series season was interesting for Allgaier. He achieved some success early with two top-10 finishes and two top-fives in the first four races. However, issues then arose at Atlanta Motor Speedway (crash), Circuit of the Americas, Martinsville Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway (mechanical).

There were some concerns about Allgaier’s playoff chances, but he began to make some major moves after the run featuring two finishes outside of the top 30 and two outside of the top 20. He finished second at Dover Motor Speedway and then won his first race of the year the following week at Darlington Raceway.

Since this early-May victory, Allgaier has rocketed up the Xfinity Series leaderboard. He has only one finish outside of the top 10 since the start of May, a 12th-place finish at Road America. He has also added two more wins to his season total.

Allgaier now has the second-most wins in the series behind Ty Gibbs (four), and he is in contention for the regular-season championship. He is only 16 points behind leader AJ Allmendinger with eight races remaining in the regular season.

