Trackhouse Racing’s Owner Announces Return for NASCAR Race

A driver-turned-Cup Series owner is about to put his firesuit back on. Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks will make his return to a NASCAR series when he competes in the Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Marks and Niece Motorsports announced the news on July 1 with a press release. They confirmed that Marks will make his first national series start since 2018 on July 9 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1). He will drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, an entry that Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain took to Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Chastain also finished fourth at Sonoma Raceway in the entry.

The No. 41 @WWEXRacing Chevy Silverado is back.@TeamTrackhouse owner Justin Marks makes his return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series behind the wheel of the Niece Motorsports No. 41 in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

“I’m glad I can help support Niece Motorsports and thrilled to be in the Worldwide Express colors. Their Silverados have been fast this year so we are going to Mid-Ohio this weekend with the mindset of not only having fun, but believing we will run well,” Marks said in a statement. “I know how fast Carson Hocevar was at the road course in Sonoma before he had to turn over the truck to Daniel [Suárez]. I expect he’ll be just as good on the road course at Mid-Ohio.”

Marks made 79 total starts across the national NASCAR series during his time as a driver. 38 of these races were in the Truck Series. Marks won the pole twice during his career (Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway), and he posted four top-10 finishes.

Marks Has Previous Experience at Mid-Ohio

The trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will be the first for the Camping World Truck Series drivers, but it won’t be for Marks. He has previous experience at the road course during his time in the Xfinity Series.

Marks made five starts at the road course during his time in the Xfinity Series, and he posted three top-10 finishes while completing 100% of the laps. The California native also captured the lone win of his Xfinity Series career during the 2016 season.

Marks drove the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing during the 2016 trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and he started near the middle of the pack. However, Marks ultimately led 43 of the scheduled 75 laps on a day when rain played a role in the on-track action. He ended the race in Victory Lane after holding off Sam Hornish Jr. and Ryan Blaney.

Marks Recently Added Numerous Races to His Schedule

While Marks hasn’t raced in a national NASCAR series since the 2018 season, he has occasionally competed in other motorsports series. This has continued in 2022 as Marks has recently added numerous starts to his schedule.

Fourth of July weekend features two different races for Marks. He will take on the Trans-Am Series at Road America on Sunday, July 3, and he will drive the No. 99 SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro hours before his drivers — Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez — compete in the Cup Series race at the Wisconsin road course.

Marks’ weekend will also include a race at Stafford Motor Speedway. He will join the SRX Series lineup while driving the No. 99 entry with Trackhouse Racing graphics. Marks will use the opportunity to face off against Ryan Newman, Hailie Deegan, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, and several other prominent drivers.

