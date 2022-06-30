Riley Herbst Has a Special Scheme for NASCAR Weekend at Road America

The No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will have a markedly different look for the Xfinity Series race at Road America on July 2 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA). Riley Herbst will showcase Henry Repeating Arms as his primary partner as he takes on the road course.

Herbst, who primarily drives a black and green Monster Energy Ford, will head to Wisconsin with an orange scheme highlighting the Wisconsin-based firearms manufacturer. Monster Energy will serve as the associate partner for the race. Henry Repeating Arms is also the entitlement sponsor for the Xfinity Series race at Road America.

Riley Herbst will sport new colors this weekend, as he has the entitlement sponsor of the Xfinity Series race at Road America — Henry Repeating Arms — on his car.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2F6i3UZAoW — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) June 30, 2022

The Henry 180 will mark the second time in two seasons that Herbst has raced with the Henry Repeating Arms logos on his No. 98 Ford Mustang. He also showcased the company during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway in 2021.

“Excited to have Henry Repeating Arms back on my Ford Mustang this weekend,” Herbst said in a release from SHR. “We didn’t get them the finish that we wanted to at Darlington last year, so I’m ready to give them a better finish at Road America. I’m grateful for their support and that they’re letting me run their paint scheme during the Henry 180. A win would be the biggest ‘thank you’ that I could give them. Let’s get the job done.”

Another Stewart-Haas Racing Driver Showcased Henry at Road America

Herbst showcased Henry Repeating Arms at Darlington Raceway in 2021, but a different driver worked with the company for the trip to Road America. 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick was the one who did so while pulling double-duty.

The Closer joined forces with BJ McLeod Motorsports at Road America in 2021 to gain experience for his first Cup Series race at the road course. He took over the No. 99 Ford and ran a Henry Repeating Arms scheme. Harvick only started 20th after qualifying, but he worked his way up to a sixth-place finish in the orange stock car, one spot ahead of Herbst.

Harvick and Herbst only continued the partnership between SHR and Henry Repeating Arms. The two companies have worked together for four NASCAR seasons, and the partnership has also included primary schemes on cars driven by Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer.

None of the SHR drivers have reached Victory Lane with Henry Repeating Arms on their respective stock cars. Briscoe has the best finish of third at Road America in 2020 while showcasing the company. Custer finished ninth at Road America in 2019.

Herbst Is Fresh off a Season-Best Performance

The driver of the No. 98 will have a solid opportunity to continue his career-best season when he heads to Road America. He has already matched his season-high mark of five top-five finishes, and he only needs seven more top-10 finishes to match his career-best mark of 17 from the 2020 season.

Herbst is fresh off his best performance of the 2022 campaign, which took place at Nashville Superspeedway. He finished third overall, which matched his performance at Darlington Raceway on May 7, but he ended his day with 49 points after securing 15 combined points in the first two stages.

Along with securing his most points of the season, Herbst also started the race from the front of the pack. He won the pole award for only the second time in his career. The first time was the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2021 when he finished 12th overall.

Herbst will now have an opportunity to keep this momentum heading toward Road America. He is ninth in the championship standings, and he is well above the cutline with 11 races remaining in the regular season.

