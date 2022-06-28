Brad Keselowski Unveils Special Patriotic Scheme for Road America

The driver of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang is going to show off a new look during the Cup Series race at Road America. Brad Keselowski will take on the Wisconsin road course with a patriotic scheme honoring military veterans.

The special Kohler Generators scheme features red, white, and blue colors to tie into the Fourth of July weekend. There are stars and stripes that reference the American flag, and there will be red chrome numbers that stand out as Keselowski competes on the road course. Of course, the most important part of the scheme is the massive list of names of military veterans. There are 135 names that were submitted by fans or Kohler employees.

Keselowski ran a version of this scheme during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29. He drove the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang with the red, white, and blue scheme. However, the names were not present as he completed the 600 Miles of Remembrance and finished 30th after a crash collected him and 12 other drivers.

“I’m looking forward to getting this scheme on track and honoring these heroes all weekend,” Keselowski tweeted. He added that he is proud to represent all of the people on his stock car during the special Fourth of July weekend race.

Keselowski Has Spent Several Years Supporting Veterans

The scheme honoring veterans is the latest way in which Keselowski has supported members of the military. He has made a point to do so throughout his career using a creation of his own, The Checkered Flag Foundation.

Keselowski started The Checkered Flag Foundation in 2010 with the goal of honoring and assisting “those who have sacrificed greatly for our country.” The organization has since raised roughly $3.8 million for veterans, active military members, and first responders while donating to the Fisher House Foundation and Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Meet U.S. Marine Corps veteran Sam Neuhauser! Thank you for all you have done for this country, including the incredible humanitarian work you are currently partaking in. Your name will be a great addition to the No. 6 @KOHLERPower Ford at Road America. 🇺🇸 #TributetoVeterans pic.twitter.com/b4cHx7Uu9i — Checkered Flag Foundation (@BKCFF) June 26, 2022

Keselowski provided more details about the work of his foundation during a 2021 interview with Heavy. He explained that they had completed a number of important initiatives. They built a dog park for canine training, specifically for the use of police forces. Though it is also open to the local community.

The Checkered Flag Foundation also took part in fundraising efforts for the Fisher House Foundation in 2021. The foundation directly supported the construction of a “comfort home where military and veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.”

The list of initiatives also includes a Heroes Homecoming event that helped the Checkered Flag Foundation fund and help a veteran acquire a support dog. They also support the Purple Healing Camp with the Military Family Foundation, which helps families of military members adjust to “the new normal” after an injury, an emotional trauma, or an illness.

Keselowski Will Honor Veterans While Pursuing a Win

The No. 6 will honor veterans during the trip to Road America, which presents one of nine remaining opportunities for Keselowski to reach the playoffs. He is buried at 30th in the points after an early-season penalty docked him 100 points, and he needs a win to reach the playoffs.

The last time Keselowski headed to Road America, he drove for Team Penske. He did not lock up any points during the first two stages, but he contended for a top-10 finish before ending the day 13th overall.

He will now take on the road course with a different organization, and he will try to continue his run of consistency at this style of track. He has made two road course starts during the 2022 season, and he has locked up a solid number of points. Keselowski finished 14th at Circuit of the Americas before taking 10th at Sonoma Raceway.

