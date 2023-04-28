Kasey Kahne Takes On Another Racing Series

Kasey Kahne, one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, is taking on a new challenge in the world of racing. He has joined the SRX Series lineup for a one-off event, one that will put him back onto a paved surface.

According to a press release, Kahne will join a packed lineup for the August 3 event at Berlin Raceway in Michigan. He will take over one of the purpose-built race cars while facing off with some of the drivers from his time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kahne will also compete on pavement again after primarily focusing on dirt competition in recent years.

“Getting Kasey into SRX was a goal of mine from day one of last year. He is an amazing talent, gone from the scene way too early for some to know just how really good he is,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer Don Hawk.

“I am really happy and excited he is coming to Berlin Raceway, joining a field of Superstars up in Michigan. The fans are the real winners with this one.”

The Berlin Raceway Lineup Will Feature Standout Drivers

Kahne is only the latest driver to join the packed lineup for the trip to the Michigan short track. He will compete with standout names from both NASCAR and the NTT IndyCar Series.

The list of full-time drivers includes Brad Keselowski, Hailie Deegan, Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart, Paul Tracy, Marco Andretti, and Ryan Hunter-Reay. There will also be part-time drivers in Helio Castroneves, Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick who help fill out the field.

Kahne has no shortage of experience competing against Keselowski, Stewart, Busch, Harvick, Newman, and Labonte. He knows how aggressive they can be out on the track and what some of their tendencies are during short track events.

Though there is a considerable difference considering that he drove for Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports during these races in the national NASCAR series. The vehicles are completely different than what they will all control in Michigan.

Another Former Peer Will Provide Commentary

There will be multiple drivers with whom Kahne will reunite during his one-off SRX Series event in Michigan. Meanwhile, another will provide commentary as he attempts to secure a win in another race car.

The SRX Series took time on April 25 to reveal the broadcast lineup for the six-race season as it moves to ESPN. Once again, Allen Bestwick will lead the booth while Matt Yocum works as the pit reporter. There will also be three analysts that take on different events on the schedule.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip will be in the booth for the July 20 race at Thunder Road Speedbowl (Virginia) while IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly will provide commentary for the July 27 event at Motor Mile Speedway (Virginia) and the August 17 event at Lucas Oil Speedway (Missouri).

The other three races will feature a two-time Cup Series champion in the booth. Joey Logano will join Bestwick at Stafford Motor Speedway (Connecticut) on July 13, Berlin Raceway (Michigan) on August 3, and Eldora Speedway (Ohio) on August 10.