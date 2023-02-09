Kaulig Racing Adds Another Driver to Guest Lineup

Kaulig Racing has revealed the third driver that will make select starts in the No. 10 Chevrolet. AJ Allmendinger will take on multiple events while primarily focusing on the NASCAR Cup Series.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on February 9. The team said that Allmendinger will make his return to the Xfinity Series for select races as he continues to hunt trophies. The team did not detail all of the races where Allmendinger will return to the Xfinity Series. The only announced event is at Circuit of the Americas.

Allmendinger will join a lineup that already includes Justin Haley (Daytona) and Austin Dillon (Auto Club Speedway). He will make his third career Xfinity Series start at Circuit of the Americas, a run that has included one win in 2022 and one runner-up finish behind Kyle Busch in 2021.

There are multiple drivers that will suit up for Kaulig Racing during the 2023 Xfinity Series season, and there are still questions remaining about the tracks where they will compete. Kaulig Racing will provide these answers at a later date.

Road Courses Remain Likely Destinations

Allmendinger’s schedule will likely consist of road courses considering that he is the best option for the team to use as it continues hunting trophies. He already has nine road course wins in 23 starts, which is the most in Xfinity Series history.

There are seven road courses and one street course on the 2023 schedule. Allmendinger is only allowed five starts due to his role as a full-time Cup Series driver with more than three years of experience.

COTA takes up one spot, so which tracks will be possible options? Portland International Raceway is less likely considering that the Cup Series drivers will be in Illinois while the Xfinity Series drivers are in Oregon. Similarly, Road America (Wisconsin) happens the same weekend that the Cup Series drivers head to Richmond Raceway.

On paper, the Charlotte Roval is the most logical destination for Allmendinger. He has made four Xfinity Series starts at the track, and he has delivered four wins. However, full-time Cup Series drivers can not compete in Xfinity Series events that take place during the playoffs.

Sonoma Raceway is another standout option for multiple reasons. Allmendinger has not won a national series race at the California road course, so that is one more venue to conquer. Additionally, 2023 marks the first time that the Xfinity Series will compete at the track, so he could capture the first trophy.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International are both potential options considering that Cup Series drivers can not compete in the Xfinity Series Chicago Street Race. Allmendinger has a previous win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he can pursue his first at Watkins Glen International.

Kaulig Racing Also Named the No. 10’s Crew Chief

Kaulig Racing has made multiple announcements ahead of the 2023 season. The team has named three drivers for its star car, and it has also revealed the crew chief lineup for the Xfinity Series program.

The No. 10 car, in particular, will have Alex Yontz atop the pit box. Yontz has worked with a variety of drivers at Kaulig Racing over the years, such as Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill, Ross Chastain, Justin Haley, and Austin Dillon

Haley and Chastain, in particular, both achieved some success with Yontz. Chastain won at Daytona International Raceway while Haley won four races split between Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway.

Jason Trinchere will return to the No. 11 pit box after joining forces with Hemric late in the 2022 season. He will guide the 2021 Xfinity Series champion for the full, 33-race schedule.

Bruce Schlicker will remain with the No. 16 team after spending the 2022 season with Allmendinger. Schlicker helped the veteran driver win another five races and capture the regular-season championship. Now, he will guide rookie Chandler Smith.